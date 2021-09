With cases of COVID-19 declining, some health officials say the highly infectious delta variant might be running its course. The seven-day average of cases is down to 135,749 in the U.S. as of Friday, with 13,121 of those in Florida. Nationally, that’s a decline of 14% since last month’s high, with Florida’s total down 40%. “I think we have probably seen the peak and are starting on hopefully a downward trend in the delta variant,” said Cindy Prins, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Florida. She stopped short of declaring certainty: “Some of that depends on what we do.”

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO