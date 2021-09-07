The Walking Dead MVP in Hunted episode this week

What happened to Heath? The long-missing Alexandrian (Corey Hawkins) mysteriously disappeared in Season 7 of The Walking Dead, but it's the return of Anne/Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) that could solve the cold case on Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. It was Jadis, then the leader of the Scavengers, who traded Heath to the Civic Republic in exchange for supplies for her junkyard-dwelling survivors in Season 7. The Civic Republic and its military, the shadowy CRM, are the helicopter group behind the "A" and "B" codes connecting Walking Dead and World Beyond, where Jadis returns as a high-ranking soldier in the military force determined to "create a new era on this planet."

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO