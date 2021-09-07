CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

A Michigan restaurant owner relies on friends to pick up shifts because she can't find enough workers to wait tables: report

By Mary Hanbury
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ipOsj_0bobDsUo00

Noam Galai/Getty Images

  • A Michigan restaurant owner is asking friends to wait tables because of a labor shortage.
  • Without enough staff, customer service is suffering, she told local news site WSBT.
  • She said it's becoming harder to compete with bigger chains that offer bonuses and cash incentives.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

A Michigan restaurant owner is relying on friends to pick up shifts because she can't find enough workers during the labor shortage.

Karina Fernandez, the owner of Maple Café in Edwardsburg, told local news site WSBT that service at her cafe is suffering because of the staff shortage. Friends who are helping say it's impossible to give good service because there aren't enough staff to wait tables.

It's getting harder for small businesses like hers to attract workers, Fernandez said, because larger chains are offering cash incentives or bonuses .

"We're competing with corporations that are giving incentives to start up to $1,000, I can't afford that," she said.

She was fully staffed before the pandemic began, but it's been difficult to recruit workers since because people want more secure jobs, she said.

"Everybody's too afraid to come to a job and then not have it in a couple [of] weeks or a week later," she added. "Before the shutdown we were fully staffed and it was working right, but when the second shutdown happened everybody went to factories because they had something secure."

Many food-service businesses are struggling to hire workers. The US jobs report from August showed that the number of people working in food services and drinking places dropped by 42,000 that month, the first drop since April 2020 and the largest drop overall across all nonfarm industries.

Some workers are switching careers to get higher-paying jobs, including in the retail and food-service sectors. For example, a demotivated dollar-store worker quit retail after an impressed customer told her to apply to a law firm , and now earns $3 an hour more, plus benefits.

Others are using the labor shortage to boost their careers. Keith Lane told Missouri newspaper the Springfield News-Leader that he'd used the labor crunch to rise up the ranks quickly at Domino's, taking on extra hours to bring in more cash.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Lemonade doubles down on pet insurance following strong premium growth

Lemonade built out its pet insurance coverage with an offering tailored for puppies and kittens. The insurtech is prioritizing adding new lines of insurance to become a one-stop-shop package. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Fintech industry. Learn more about becoming a client. US-based insurtech...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
State
Missouri State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Can’t find people to hire? It helps to understand complexity of labor market

Despite the challenges with the Covid-19 Delta variant, companies continue to add jobs – a good sign of economic stabilization. Unfortunately, we’re also facing the greatest disruption in the labor market in a century. Employers cannot find enough people to fill their open positions. One would think the math is easy when the number of open jobs is greater than the number of unemployed people. And yet, it’s not so simple. Nor is it as simple as stopping federal monies or increasing worker pay.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Wsbt#Maple Caf#Springfield News Leader#Domino
KTSA

Record Job Openings, Millions Unemployed…Yet Businesses Can’t Find Workers?

Employment numbers have been sluggish to bounce back, and I think it’s because the federal government is paying people NOT to work, does the data back me up? Take a listen below…. TheLarsLarsonShow · Michael Farren – Are extra unemployment payments slowing down economy?. The post Record Job Openings, Millions...
ECONOMY
wymt.com

Ky. restaurant owners hopeful for workers as federal unemployment benefits expire

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Federal unemployment benefits, including the $300 per week payment, are expiring Monday. - Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides the weekly $300 payment. - Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, including the self-employed, gig workers and part-time...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fortune

Amazon looks to hire 125,000 new workers, surpassing 1 million employees

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Amazon is going on a major hiring spree. The retailer announced Tuesday it’s looking to fill 125,000 jobs in its fulfillment and transportation divisions. The news comes just under two weeks after Amazon announced plans to fill 40,000 corporate and tech jobs across 220 locations in the U.S.
BUSINESS
Only In Michigan

Not Many People Know That You Can Take A Week-Long Cruise Through The Great Lakes In Michigan

When you imagine a cruise adventure, you likely picture a leisurely journey through the Caribbean or a European outing that explores some of history’s most fascinating destinations. While these cruises have their perks, we’re partial to the delights of the gorgeous Great Lakes – and many folks are unaware that cruise lines offer vacation packages on these brilliant bodies of water. When you’re looking for a cruise through the Great Lakes with plenty of stops in Michigan, check out this fun option.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 WHAM

School districts can't find enough bus drivers- what can NY state do?

Rochester, N.Y. — Nearly every school district in Monroe County is struggling to find enough bus drivers. Some districts are staggering school start times. Others are calling on parents to drive their children to school. Currently, districts are competing with each other to offer better incentives and pay. This does...
Business Insider

Business Insider

232K+
Followers
16K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy