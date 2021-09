The Russian central bank has recommended that domestic commercial banks block their customers’ crypto exchange-related card and e-pay transactions. In an official release, the Bank of Russia spoke of the need to stamp out internet-based “shadow economy”-related businesses. It called on domestic banks and e-pay operators to identify all accounts and e-wallets belonging to “illegal business activities” such as “cryptocurrency exchanges,” which it clumped together in the same group as “online casinos and lotteries,” “financial pyramid schemes” and forex dealers.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO