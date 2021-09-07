CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Guttenberg Man Killed When Motorcycle Hit by Kayak

By Mike Johnson
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGUTTENBERG, Iowa (AP) — A Guttenberg man was killed in the northeastern corner of Iowa when he was hit by a kayak that had fallen from a trailer. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened Sunday morning on a county road in Allamakee County. Investigators say 75-year-old John Thein, of Guttenberg, was driving a motorcycle northbound on the road just before 11 a.m. and was approaching a southbound pickup truck pulling a trailer loaded with kayaks when one of the kayaks fell from the trailer. The loose kayak hit Thein’s motorcycle, causing the crash that killed him. The patrol continues to investigate the fatal crash.

