Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 21:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northeast Puerto Rico, and the north and east-facing beaches of St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 09:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. Occasionally larger and suddenly more powerful sets are possible due to the long period nature of the swell. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. Very isolated and minor flooding of beaches and parking lots around Zuma is possible during the evening high tides.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 12:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Tioga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Tioga County in central New York Northeastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Milan, or over Athens, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sayre, Waverly, Athens, Sheshequin, Litchfield, Orwell, South Waverly, Windham, Nichols and Rome. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Special Weather Statement issued for Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lauderdale A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Lauderdale County through 315 PM CDT At 233 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Underwood-Petersville, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and locally heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Florence, St. Florian, Underwood-Petersville, Green Hill and Zip City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Special Weather Statement issued for Lagrange, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern Indiana...and southeastern and southwestern Michigan. Target Area: Lagrange; Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Steuben and northeastern Lagrange Counties through 815 PM EDT At 733 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Lagrange, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Angola and Fremont. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 345 and 357. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 120 and 156. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alpena, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 15:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Alpena; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Presque Isle; Southeast Chippewa; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 623 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trinchera, or 17 miles northwest of Des Moines, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Branson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Las Animas County through 915 PM MDT At 849 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles southeast of Thatcher, or 40 miles north of Des Moines, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Las Animas County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
Freeze Watch issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-16 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Panhandle FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the low 30s. * WHERE...Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda. * WHEN...From Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Freeze or frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left exposed.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Country
Puerto Rico
NWS
Special Weather Statement issued for Washtenaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan. Target Area: Washtenaw A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Washtenaw County through 830 PM EDT At 736 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Manchester, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Saline around 755 PM EDT. Milan around 800 PM EDT. Ypsilanti and Willis around 810 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Bridgewater, Pittsfield Township, Pleasant Lake and Whittaker. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alpena, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Alpena; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Presque Isle; Southeast Chippewa; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 623 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trinchera, or 17 miles northwest of Des Moines, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Branson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Ford, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Kansas. Target Area: Edwards; Ford; Kiowa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Ford, northwestern Kiowa and southwestern Edwards Counties through 530 PM CDT At 501 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mullinville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Mullinville around 505 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sanilac by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sanilac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANILAC COUNTY At 628 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Applegate, or near Croswell, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Lexington around 635 PM EDT. Port Sanilac around 640 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Richmondville and Forester. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
Flood Advisory issued for Saratoga, Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Saratoga; Schenectady The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Saratoga County in east central New York North Central Schenectady County in east central New York Southeastern Fulton County in eastern New York East Central Montgomery County in eastern New York * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 128 PM EDT, Trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Amsterdam, Glenville, Ballston Spa, Hagaman, Round Lake, Fort Johnson, Galway, Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction, Rock City Falls, North Ballston Spa, Charlton, Perth, Blue Corners, West Charlton, Cummings Corners, Bunn Corners, Shuttleworth Corners, Fairweather Corners, Lower Corners and West Galway.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BENT COUNTY At 701 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Las Animas, or 16 miles east of North La Junta, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Bent County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENT COUNTY, CO
Flood Advisory issued for Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Delaware; Otsego The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Broome County in central New York Southern Chenango County in central New York Northwestern Delaware County in central New York Central Otsego County in central New York * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 156 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oneonta, Cooperstown, Sidney, Guilford, Middlefield, Hartwick, Maryland, Coventry, Greene, Oxford, Bainbridge, Unadilla, Otego, Afton, Morris, Milford, Gilbertsville, Laurens, Mt Upton and West End. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Allegany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Allegany County through 115 PM EDT At 1240 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Alfred, or 11 miles north of Wellsville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rains could cause localized flooding. Locations impacted include Alfred, Andover, Angelica, Almond and West Almond. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 31 and 33. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
Severe Weather Statement issued for Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otsego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OTSEGO COUNTY At 1228 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cooperstown, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Middlefield, Hartwick, Cooperstown, Springfield, Cherry Valley, Bowerstown, Oaksville, Index, Toddsville and East Springfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY

