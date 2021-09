NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It has been five days since the remnants of Hurricane Ida ripped through the Tri-State Area. Many are still cleaning up. On Monday, President Joe Biden signed a declaration to pump out federal funds to the local level, which will help New Yorkers in dire need, CBS2’s John Dias reported. “We had to come out through this way, and the water was already like a flowing river,” said Woodside, Queens resident Litzy Gutierrez, 19, describing the flood. Gutierrez and her extended family had to swim through floodwater to get to higher ground during last Wednesday’s storm. Their basement apartment flooded...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO