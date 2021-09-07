CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-09 05:06:00 Expires: 2021-09-10 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northeast Puerto Rico, and the north and east-facing beaches of St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 12:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Tioga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Tioga County in central New York Northeastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Milan, or over Athens, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sayre, Waverly, Athens, Sheshequin, Litchfield, Orwell, South Waverly, Windham, Nichols and Rome. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 09:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. Occasionally larger and suddenly more powerful sets are possible due to the long period nature of the swell. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. Very isolated and minor flooding of beaches and parking lots around Zuma is possible during the evening high tides.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lauderdale A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Lauderdale County through 315 PM CDT At 233 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Underwood-Petersville, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and locally heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Florence, St. Florian, Underwood-Petersville, Green Hill and Zip City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Huron, Sanilac, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac; Tuscola A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Tuscola, Sanilac and southeastern Huron Counties through 630 PM EDT At 540 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Argyle, or 7 miles southeast of Cass City, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This cluster of strong thunderstorms will be near Argyle around 550 PM EDT. Forestville around 610 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Parisville, McGregor, White Rock, Snover, Juhl, Elmer, New Greenleaf, Tyre, Ruth and Decker. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pratt by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central Kansas. Target Area: Pratt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pratt County through 515 PM CDT At 446 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm very near Cairo, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of . MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 623 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trinchera, or 17 miles northwest of Des Moines, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Branson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Huron, Sanilac by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SANILAC AND SOUTHEASTERN HURON COUNTIES At 413 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ubly, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Harbor Beach around 430 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Tyre, Ruth, Redman, Palms, Parisville, Helena, White Rock, Rapson, Verona and Minden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Southern Queens, Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk and Southwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Ford, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Kansas. Target Area: Edwards; Ford; Kiowa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Ford, northwestern Kiowa and southwestern Edwards Counties through 530 PM CDT At 501 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mullinville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Mullinville around 505 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Washtenaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan. Target Area: Washtenaw A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Washtenaw County through 830 PM EDT At 736 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Manchester, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Saline around 755 PM EDT. Milan around 800 PM EDT. Ypsilanti and Willis around 810 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Bridgewater, Pittsfield Township, Pleasant Lake and Whittaker. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 623 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trinchera, or 17 miles northwest of Des Moines, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Branson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alpena, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 15:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Alpena; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Presque Isle; Southeast Chippewa; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elbert by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Elbert A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL ELBERT COUNTY At 222 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elbert, or 30 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving east at 20 mph. There was a report of pea to marble sized hail 2 inches deep on Highway 83 & County Road 76, 5 miles northwest of the town of Elbert at 2:14 PM MDT. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Kiowa. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN STAFFORD COUNTY At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Zenith, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Zenith and Neola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BENT COUNTY At 701 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Las Animas, or 16 miles east of North La Junta, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Bent County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bent; Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OTERO AND SOUTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES At 640 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Las Animas, or 15 miles east of North La Junta, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include John Martin Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OTERO COUNTY At 641 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North La Junta, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include La Junta and North La Junta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alpena, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Alpena; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Presque Isle; Southeast Chippewa; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Delaware; Otsego The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Broome County in central New York Southern Chenango County in central New York Northwestern Delaware County in central New York Central Otsego County in central New York * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 156 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oneonta, Cooperstown, Sidney, Guilford, Middlefield, Hartwick, Maryland, Coventry, Greene, Oxford, Bainbridge, Unadilla, Otego, Afton, Morris, Milford, Gilbertsville, Laurens, Mt Upton and West End. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
BROOME COUNTY, NY

