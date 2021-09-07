Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Elbert A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL ELBERT COUNTY At 222 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elbert, or 30 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving east at 20 mph. There was a report of pea to marble sized hail 2 inches deep on Highway 83 & County Road 76, 5 miles northwest of the town of Elbert at 2:14 PM MDT. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Kiowa. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ELBERT COUNTY, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO