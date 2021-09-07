Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 09:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. Occasionally larger and suddenly more powerful sets are possible due to the long period nature of the swell. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. Very isolated and minor flooding of beaches and parking lots around Zuma is possible during the evening high tides.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO