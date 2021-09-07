CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-09 05:06:00 Expires: 2021-09-10 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity and North Central Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 09:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. Occasionally larger and suddenly more powerful sets are possible due to the long period nature of the swell. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. Very isolated and minor flooding of beaches and parking lots around Zuma is possible during the evening high tides.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 12:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Tioga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Tioga County in central New York Northeastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Milan, or over Athens, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sayre, Waverly, Athens, Sheshequin, Litchfield, Orwell, South Waverly, Windham, Nichols and Rome. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Costilla and southwestern Las Animas Counties through 530 PM MDT At 449 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Stonewall, or 24 miles south of Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Stonewall around 500 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Huerfano and southern Pueblo Counties through 715 PM MDT At 625 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Pueblo Reservoir to 13 miles south of Blende. Movement was south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Huerfano and southern Pueblo Counties, including the following locations... Beulah and Colorado City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lauderdale A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Lauderdale County through 315 PM CDT At 233 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Underwood-Petersville, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and locally heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Florence, St. Florian, Underwood-Petersville, Green Hill and Zip City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Huerfano and northwestern Las Animas Counties through 500 PM MDT At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gulnare, or 19 miles east of Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Aguilar around 425 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Bent County through 745 PM MDT At 718 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Higbee, or 20 miles southeast of North La Junta, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Bent County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Las Animas County through 900 PM MDT At 812 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Thatcher, or 37 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Las Animas County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Southern Queens, Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk and Southwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROOKLYN, NY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 09:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected due to elevated surf of 4 to 7 feet. Occasionally larger and suddenly more powerful sets are possible due to the long period nature of the swell. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for east central New York. Target Area: Northern Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Washington County through 130 PM EDT At 104 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Granville, or 10 miles southeast of Whitehall, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Granville, Hartford, Hampton, Truthville, Raceville, Middle Granville, Hampton Flats, West Granville, North Granville and Slyboro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Allegany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Allegany County through 115 PM EDT At 1240 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Alfred, or 11 miles north of Wellsville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rains could cause localized flooding. Locations impacted include Alfred, Andover, Angelica, Almond and West Almond. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 31 and 33. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Target Area: Bradford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA AND NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD COUNTIES At 115 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Little Meadows, or 10 miles southwest of Endicott, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Warren Center, Tioga Terrace and West Warren. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Target Area: Tioga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA AND NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD COUNTIES At 100 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Windham, or 8 miles east of Athens, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Windham, Nichols, Warren Center, Tioga Terrace, West Warren and Apalachin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otsego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OTSEGO COUNTY At 1228 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cooperstown, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Middlefield, Hartwick, Cooperstown, Springfield, Cherry Valley, Bowerstown, Oaksville, Index, Toddsville and East Springfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Saint John, Saint Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 13:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Saint John; Saint Thomas The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Saint John in Virgin Islands Saint Thomas in Virgin Islands * Until 315 PM AST. * At 112 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lycoming, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for north central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Northern Lycoming; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lycoming and central Sullivan Counties through 200 PM EDT At 110 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kettle Creek Gorge, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kettle Creek Gorge, Muncy Valley, Lincoln Falls, Barbours, Laporte, Forksville, Eagles Mere and Hillsgrove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 13:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands Strong thunderstorms over St Thomas and St John will continue through at least 330 PM AST At 205 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated an area with strong thunderstorms over St John and St Thomas, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ENVIRONMENT

