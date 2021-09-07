Sense and Sensitivity | Neighbor won’t stop extending invitation

Dear Harriette: My neighbor has been asking to get together for dinner quite frequently. Each time I leave the house, it feels like she extends another invitation. I, however, don’t really like her. I think she’s mean and has questionable morals. I don’t want to spend the evening with her or accept her invitation out of pity. I also don’t want to say no and make it awkward when we see each other in the hallways of our apartment building. How do I explain to her that I don’t want to get dinner in a way that doesn’t hurt her feelings? — Awkward Neighbor Problems.