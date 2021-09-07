Twin Cedars Volleyball Hosts Seymour

The Twin Cedars Volleyball Squad has been idle for over the week, as the Sabers will be back in action against Seymour tonight. The Sabers have two wins over Martensdale-St. Mary’s and East Union with Seymour the conference opener for Twin Cedars. Coach Randi Gist tells KNIA/KRLS Sports seeing conference opponents before the conference tournament near the end of the season is a good thing to get an idea of what they will face later on.