CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Jobless Americans have few options as benefits expire

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Fourth-round stimulus checks, recurring payments? Here’s where the push for more stimulus money stands

The fourth round of stimulus checks became a heated conversation and campaign even while millions of Americans were still receiving the third round of payments. Months later, American advocates and progressive lawmakers haven’t given up on the push for more in stimulus money — including some petitioning for recurring payments until the coronavirus pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?
POTUS
Kiplinger

Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End — This Relief Is Still Available

While millions of people have stopped receiving enhanced federal unemployment benefits, and millions more have lost the protection of a federal eviction moratorium, considerable pandemic-related aid from the federal government remains available — but in some instances, only a small percentage of those eligible for assistance are receiving it. Here’s...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
Panhandle Post

Vaccine mandate spawns new fear: Finding, keeping workers

KANSAS CITY (AP) —The new federal vaccine requirement announced by President Joe Biden has created another worry for large businesses: With help wanted signs up almost everywhere, some could lose valuable employees or won’t be able to find new ones. Biden announced sweeping new orders last week that will require...
INDUSTRY
Fresno Bee

Americans without college degrees and immigrants saw steep income declines in 2020

Non-Hispanic whites, Hispanics and Asian Americans saw their median household incomes decline significantly in 2020 amid the COVID-19 health crisis and economic upheaval spurred by the pandemic, according to a report released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday. Overall, the nation’s median household income decreased by 2.9% from $69,560...
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stimulus Checks and Unemployment Benefits Lowered Poverty in 2020, Census Says

Poverty declined in 2020 by one measure following large amounts of federal aid enacted due to the coronavirus pandemic, including stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits. The so-called supplemental poverty rate, which adds in government assistance to low-income individuals, declined to 9.1% in 2020 from 11.8% in the previous year,...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Americans#Ap#The White House#Columbia University#The Century Foundation#The Labor Department#Democrats
CNET

Millions lost federal unemployment benefits on Labor Day. Here's what happened

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Labor Day, the expanded unemployment benefit programs rolled out for COVID-19 expired. Those temporary programs included the $300 weekly bonus checks as well as assistance for those who are normally ineligible for unemployment insurance, such as gig workers and the long-term unemployed. More than 11 million people were affected by the cutoff, and roughly 7.5 million people have now lost their benefits entirely. What's worse is that many didn't find out they were no longer eligible until after their coverage ended.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fortune

Poverty in the U.S. rose last year amid COVID pandemic says Census Bureau

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. U.S. household income fell in 2020 while the national poverty rate rose from a 60-year low as the COVID-19 pandemic upended the U.S. economy and threw millions out of work. Median, inflation-adjusted household income decreased...
BUSINESS
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming In 2021?

) — The pandemic continues almost a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated, and President Biden recently announced a strengthening of efforts to encourage vaccines. The rise in cases could slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery at all. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still struggling to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
PUBLIC HEALTH
southarkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Panhandle Post

🎥 Pres. Biden issues new vaccine rules for 100M Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. The government's expansive new rules, announced Thursday, mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KRMG

Expanded unemployment benefits expire as Americans face surge in delta variant

WASHINGTON — Expanded pandemic unemployment benefits, put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expired on Monday. Impacting approximately 12 million Americans, the benefits had been in place for more than a year, providing an additional $300 per week in unemployment insurance as well as expanded benefits for gig workers and people who have been unemployed long term.
BUSINESS
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy