Tuesday AM Forecast: Cooler and drier air on the way

Today will have a mixed bag of results depending where showers and storms set up. Today & Tonight: Showers and storms will bubble up again this afternoon. They will be less widespread than they were yesterday, but all areas will have a chance to catch a shower. A heavy downpour will be possible, but there are no flash flood watches out today. Temperatures will max out in the upper 80s and areas that do not see rain will likely see a heat index in the triple digits. Rainy spots will be a touch cooler with feels like temperatures staying in the 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.