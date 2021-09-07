CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Japan's fiscal 2022 budget requests total record 1 trillion USD

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Budget requests by Japanese ministries and agencies for fiscal 2022 totaled 111.66 trillion yen (1 trillion U.S. dollars), marking an all-time high for the fourth year in a row, the Japanese Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. The figure for fiscal 2022 exceeded 110 trillion yen...

investing.com

Indonesia's August exports, trade surplus hit record as resources boom

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia's exports hit a record high of $21.42 billion in August, boosted by surging commodity shipments, helping Southeast Asia's biggest economy post its largest ever monthly trade surplus, official data showed. Robust exports helped Indonesia pull out of recession in the second quarter, but analysts say its recovery...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

China's economy continues recovery, shows resilience

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's economy maintained the trend of recovery in August despite disruptions from the COVID-19 epidemic and natural disasters, showing the resilience of the world's second largest economy. The country's industrial output showed stable growth in August this year, with the value-added industrial output, a key...
BUSINESS
#Usd#Nursing Care#Japanese Yen#The Finance Ministry#Diet#Defense Ministry
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Malaysia's Government Seeks $11 Billion More in Covid Fund, Higher Debt Ceiling: Finance Minister

Malaysia's government will seek parliamentary approval to increase funds for Covid-19 support measures and raise the country's statutory debt ceiling, said Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz. The government wants to add another 45 billion Malaysian ringgit ($10.8 billion) to its Covid-19 fund to help businesses and households, said the minister.
PUBLIC HEALTH
schiffgold.com

Breaking Down the $171 Billion August Federal Budget Deficit

The Federal Budget Deficit for August 2021 was $171B which was down from the $302B in July. The chart below shows the Federal Budget for the previous 18 months. To better understand what is driving the large outlays and receipts, the next two charts break down both sides of the budget into different categories.
BUSINESS
newscenter1.tv

US budget deficit rises to $2.71 trillion through August

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says the U.S. budget deficit rose to $2.71 trillion through August. The deficit remains on track to be the second largest in history due to trillions of dollars in COVID relief. That’s despite tax revenues having increased faster than spending this year. In its...
U.S. POLITICS
wfxb.com

Lawmakers Set to Unveil $3.5 Trillion Budget Package

Democratic lawmakers are expected to release the draft proposal for their $3.5 trillion budget package as early as today. The proposal calls for increasing the top marginal rate on individuals to 39.6% which will jump from 37% rate that was set by the Republicans’ 2017 tax cut law. The rate would apply to all individuals with taxable income over $400,000 a year and married couples filing jointly that earn over $450,000 annually, the top capital gains rate would also increase from 20% to 25%. Lawmakers would also charge a 3% surtax on individuals with adjusted gross incomes in excess of $5 million. The 10 year spending plan would mark the latest step in the drive to expand education, health care and childcare support, tackle the climate crisis and make further investments in infrastructure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Aviation Week

Japan Requests Funds To Develop Hypersonic, UAS Capabilities

SINGAPORE—The Japanese Ministry of Defense has requested billions of yen to study and develop both defensive and offensive capabilities in the unmanned, hypersonic, electronic warfare and space domains. The proposals are part of a record JPY5.48 trillion ($49.9 billion) defense budget and are... Subscription Required. Japan Requests Funds To Develop...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Japan’s Requested 7% Defense Budget Hike Would Buy 12 F-35s

The Japanese Defense Ministry’s fiscal 2022 budget request seeks 5.48 trillion yen ($50 billion), a 7% increase from the 5.12 trillion yen it sought the prior year. The budget includes a request for 77.9 billion yen to buy eight Lockheed Martin F-35As, 52.1 billion yen to purchase four F-35Bs, an...
MILITARY
investing.com

Greece extends pandemic support as economy seen rebounding this year

ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece said on Monday it will pump more money into its economy to prop up businesses and households battered by the pandemic, as a stronger-than-expected growth forecast for the year gave it the fiscal leeway for a raft of relief measures. Greece emerged from a decade-long financial crisis...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Orsu Metals Reports Russian Government Approves Tax-Benefit Package for Orsu's Sergeevskoe Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Orsu Metals Corporation (TSXV:OSU) ('Orsu' or the 'Company') provides an update on its activities at the Sergeevskoe project. On 2nd of September 2021 Orsu signed an agreement with the Russian Government confirming that the Sergeevskoe project is included into the territory of the Advanced Social Economic Zone in the Russian Federation.
METAL MINING
dallassun.com

Greek PM announces surprise economic growth of 5.9% in 2021

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday that the nation's economy is predicted to grow by 5.9 percent this year. He also announced tax cuts and other relief measures to help businesses and households suffering from the impact of COVID-19 Due to the pandemic, the Greek tourism sector suffered its worst year on record in 2020, receiving just 7 million visitors, compared with 33 million in 2019.
WORLD
US News and World Report

French Central Bank Raises Growth Outlook as Economy Booms

PARIS (Reuters) - France's economy is recovering more quickly than expected this year as the COVID-19 crisis wanes, the central bank said on Monday, raising its growth outlook for this year. The euro zone's second-biggest economy is on course to grow 6.3% this year, the Bank of France said in...
BUSINESS
Financial Times

ETF inflows shoot past 2020’s full-year record total

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Exchange traded funds news. Inflows into exchange traded funds have surged past 2020’s record total globally as enthusiasm for the low-cost vehicles accelerates, prompting growing numbers of traditional fund managers to launch their own ETFs. Worldwide net...
MARKETS

