CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Remi Wolf's 'very LA' debut: Gen Z dance-rap that shouts out to Anthony Kiedis

Hastings Tribune
 8 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Remi Wolf got through the pandemic in 2020 the same way so many others did: by walling herself in her apartment and commiserating with her dog. Wolf, 25, named her buoyant debut album "Juno," set for release on Oct. 15, in honor of her constant companion. "Juno was there for the writing of every song on the album," she says of her pup. "He was my buddy every second of the day: Peeing on the floor, puking everywhere."

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Madonna makes cheeky surprise VMAs appearance to celebrate MTV's 40th anniversary

This year marked the 40th anniversary of MTV, so as the MTV Video Music Awards took place Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, it was only fitting that the original MTV queen — the woman who opened the very first VMAs ceremony in 1984, with a “Like a Virgin” performance that still ranks as one of the most scandalous in the award show’s history — kick off the festivities.
BROOKLYN, NY
Billboard

Madonna Kicks Off 2021 VMAs: 'They Said We Wouldn't Last'

The 2021 VMAs kicked off Sunday (Sept. 12) evening in New York City with a cold open from the Queen of Pop, Madonna. In a pre-taped video, Madonna paid homage to her culture-shifting history with the network and its signature awards show in particular. "Around 40 years ago I came to New York City with nothing but $35 and a pair of dance shoes," Madonna said. "Forty years ago, another underdog arrived in New York City hoping to create something revolutionary. An all-music channel premiered in the middle of the night and called itself MTV. We found each other and formed a bond that changed my life, changed music and created a whole new art form. That's why there's only one place to be tonight."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Madonna shocks VMAs audience as surprise opening act on MTV

Madonna pretty much put the M into MTV back when the music television network was just getting started in the ’80s. So it was only fitting that the Material Girl — now the Material Sexagenarian — would open the 2021 VMAs to help restore order to the awards show, which, in its first attempt to go back to its pre-pandemic glitz, returned to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday night.
BROOKLYN, NY
energy941.com

Megan’s Remix Of BTS ‘Butter’ Dropping Friday

Megan Thee Stallion is battling her record label, 1501 again in court after being blocked from releasing her remix of BTS’ “Butter.”. Megan believes the remix will help her expand her brand internationally, while label head, former MLB star Carl Crawford, thinks it’s a bad move for the H-Town Hottie.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
femalefirst.co.uk

Madonna wows MTV Video Music Awards with surprise performance

Madonna stunned the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (12.09.21) with a surprise performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City in a dominatrix-style outfit. Madonna was a surprise performer at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (12.09.21). The 63-year-old star shocked the crowd at...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mayer
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Billy Idol
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Anthony Kiedis
Person
Nile Rodgers
rapradar.com

2021 MTV VMAS Performances

MTV held their annual Video Music Awards on Sunday (Sept. 12) at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in New York. Pulling a double-duty, Doja Cat hosted the event and performed “Been Like This” and “You Right” for the evening. She also grabbed a few awards including Best Collaboration “Kiss Me More” and Best Art Direction with “Best Friend”.
BROOKLYN, NY
movin925.com

Masked Wolf’s debut mixtape, ‘Astronomical,’ arrives September 10

“Astronaut in the Ocean” rapper Masked Wolf has announced the release of his debut mixtape, Astronomical. The 17-track project, arriving September 10, will include “Astronaut in the Ocean” as well as the previously released tracks “Bop,” “Say So” and “Gravity Glidin.”. Ahead of the album’s release, the Australian rapper has...
MUSIC
ABC News

MTV VMAs 2021 winners list: Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and more

The MTV Video Music Awards are back. The awards show celebrated MTV's 40th anniversary on Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with an opening performance from pop icon Madonna, who ushered in a series of performances from The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo. In between...
MUSIC
NME

Remi Wolf shares funky cuts ‘Guerrilla’ and ‘Sexy Villain’ from debut album ‘Juno’

Remi Wolf has shared two more singles from her upcoming album ‘Juno’, which is released on October 15 via Island Records. The LA musician’s latest songs, ‘Guerrilla’ and ‘Sexy Villain’, follow August’s ‘Quiet On Set’ and ‘Grumpy Old Man’. Her new cuts expand on her penchant for funk-driven, kaleidoscopic pop songs and provide fans with a taste of what’s to come on ‘Juno’ ahead of its release.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Gen Z#Long Hair#American#Island Records#Usc#Thornton School Of Music#Ufc#The Red Hot Chili Peppers#Instagram#Ig#Los Angeles Times#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
2dopeboyz.com

Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”

California-reared artist Remi Wolf first cut her chops as a contestant on American Idol back in 2014. Eventually signing to Island records, she would release her EP I’m Allergic To Dogs! in 2020. Now readying her forthcoming debut album Juno, which drops October 15th, she’s released a few singles —...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Doja Cat’s acrobatic performance at the 2021 MTV VMAs

Doja Cat was a host at last night’s (September 12) MTV VMAs in Brooklyn, and also performed two tracks – watch her play ‘Been Like This’ and ‘You Right’ below. For her two-track performance, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the pop star descended from the ceiling in an acrobatic performance. Both songs featured on her recent album ‘Planet Her’.
CELEBRITIES
theboxhouston.com

Machine Gun Kelly & Conor McGregor Almost Fought At The VMAs [WATCH]

Sunday night (Sept. 12) the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place in New York City’s famed Barclays Center. Known as one of the more colorful celebrity award ceremonies, the evening was full of outrageous outfits, dizzying performances and of course – celebrity mess. And while the arena was packed...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Birmingham Star

Winners of MTV VMAs

Washington [US], September 13 (ANI): The latest edition of MTV Video Music Awards, which concluded on Sunday, was a star-studded affair. From Madonna, Jennifer Lopez to Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes, several singers marked their presence at the musical event. Apart from setting the stage on fire with...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy