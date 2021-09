There is, officially, a consultation process currently being conducted by FIFA into the feasibility of staging a men's World Cup every two years. But FIFA's Chief of Global Development, Arsene Wenger, has been outspoken in favor, while the sport's governing body has wheeled out an array of former stars—Didier Drogba, Jurgen Klinsmann, Marco Materazzi, Lothar Matthäus, Michael Owen, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Peter Schmeichel, John Terry, Yaya Touré among them—to issue similarly worded statements expressing their support. A previous report concluded a biennial World Cup was a bad idea, yet who could possibly predict how this story will end?

FIFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO