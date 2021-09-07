In the news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Arkansas Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Anthony "E.J." Elfalak, a 3-year-old nonverbal, autistic boy who was wearing just a sweatshirt and a diaper, was found sitting in a creek and drinking water from cupped hands after he got lost in rugged Australian woodland north of Sydney. • Suzanne Emery, spokesman for the Glenwood Caverns Adventure...

Purcell Register

Courthouse News

The following persons have been charged by the State of Oklahoma with traffic or other violations or have filed other court actions in McClain County District Court between August 26-September 1, 2021. Traffic. Bruce S. Booker II, operate vehicle with obstructed view. John J. Kilgore, speeding, 55/45. John J. Kilgore,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Arkansas Online

WYNNE -- John Hambrick, farmer, aged about 35, today pleaded guilty to first degree murder in Cross Circuit Court and was sentenced to a life term in the penitentiary. The prosecuting attorney agreed to accept the plea and to recommend a life sentence. Judge R. E. L. Johnson pronounced sentence at 11 o'clock this morning. Hambrick was indicted for killing T. W. Sides, aged 55, his neighbor, two months ago. Hambrick and Sides, both of which were married and had families, were tenants on the same farm near Cherry Valley. They were at work in the field on the afternoon of the killing when Hambrick threw his hoe down between two cotton rows and left. He walked six miles to the home of his father and borrowed a shot gun, then returned to the field. Walking up to within a few feet of Sides, Hambrick shot him down.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Effingham Radio

Local Man Sentenced To Federal Prison

Effingham resident Jared W. Sapp, 29, was sentenced in Federal Court on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 to four years, ten months in prison for charges stemming from arrests by Effingham Police Department in 2020 for multiple counts of Forgery. During the investigation, numerous reports were made to Effingham Police Department regarding counterfeit money being passed at various businesses in and around Effingham between 2016 and 2020. The investigation eventually led back to Sapp. Multiple search warrants were executed and yielded evidence of a large-scale counterfeiting operation.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Fox News

Florida girl found safe after being abducted 14 years ago, reunited with mother

A Florida girl who vanished after being abducted as a 6-year-old in 2007 has been reunited with her mother, police say. The break in the cold case surrounding the disappearance of Jacqueline Hernandez, who is now 19, happened on Sept. 2 when her mother, Angelica Vences-Salgado, was "contacted via social media by a female claiming to be her abducted daughter," according to the Clermont Police Department.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Vili Fualaau, Seattle teacher Mary Kay Letourneau's estranged husband, arrested for alleged DUI, report says

Police in Washington state arrested Vili Fualaau on Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence after he nearly crashed into a Seattle police vehicle, a report said. TMZ, citing a representative from the Washington State Patrol, reported that authorities accused Fualaau of driving erratically in the early morning hours and performing "poorly" in a field sobriety test. The report said the test result was not disclosed. WSP did not immediately respond to Fox News for clarification.
WASHINGTON STATE
Pioneer Press

Why were four from St. Paul, Stillwater killed and left in a Wisconsin cornfield? ‘That is the mystery,’ dad says.

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Why did four friends from the Twin Cities lose their lives to gun violence with their bodies discovered in an abandoned vehicle in a cornfield in western Wisconsin?. “That is the mystery,” said Damone Presley Sr., whose daughter, Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, was killed. “Hopefully, through the investigation...
WISCONSIN STATE
Popculture

Actress Arrested, Allegedly Tortured Housekeeper

Actress Semon Hasan Eka, who stars in films produced in Bangladesh, was arrested for allegedly torturing her housekeeper at her home in Dhaka, the country's capital city, in late July. On Aug. 22, Eka was released on bail. The performer is also facing drug possession charges because police claimed they found illegal drugs when they arrived at Eka's apartment.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Shooting#Amusement Park#Oak Grove#Australian#The Madrid Zoo#Spanish
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
chronicle99.com

A mother shoots son over a missing SD card

On Sunday, authorities sued a 37-year old Chicago woman for the murder of a 12-year old who happened to be the child of the woman. According to reports, the incident happened because the mother was enraged after finding out her son had allegedly taken her missing SD memory card. Prosecutors...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Neighbors Worry, And One Is Thinking Of Moving, After Gang Activity And Shootings In Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fight is under way to get a handle on an out-of-control and growing gang problem in the Northwest Side’s Irving Park neighborhood. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, neighbors are demanding more action from officers – particularly after another shooting less than 24 hours ago. What more can be done? That is the question neighbors posed to officers in the Albany Park (17th) Police District on Wednesday evening. It came after a series of shootings in their Irving Park community – with the most recent having happened overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. With fear on frustration on their mind, the...
CHICAGO, IL

