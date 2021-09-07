In the news

WYNNE -- John Hambrick, farmer, aged about 35, today pleaded guilty to first degree murder in Cross Circuit Court and was sentenced to a life term in the penitentiary. The prosecuting attorney agreed to accept the plea and to recommend a life sentence. Judge R. E. L. Johnson pronounced sentence at 11 o'clock this morning. Hambrick was indicted for killing T. W. Sides, aged 55, his neighbor, two months ago. Hambrick and Sides, both of which were married and had families, were tenants on the same farm near Cherry Valley. They were at work in the field on the afternoon of the killing when Hambrick threw his hoe down between two cotton rows and left. He walked six miles to the home of his father and borrowed a shot gun, then returned to the field. Walking up to within a few feet of Sides, Hambrick shot him down.
