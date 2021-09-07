CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Traditional Plant-Based Holiday Drinks

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese Elmhurst 1925 products are being launched by the plant-based beverage brand to provide consumers with an alternative way to enjoy some of the best flavors of the season this year. The products include the returning Pumpkin Spice creamer alongside the new Caramel Macchiato flavor, which both contain one-gram of sugar per serving with less than 20-calories. The all-new OatNog drink will provide consumers with a plant-based way to enjoy the flavor of egg nog that contains six ingredients like cashew milk, oat milk and a blend of warming spices.

www.trendhunter.com

