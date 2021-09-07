HPD: Man shot and killed after altercation at northeast Houston gas station

Houston police are looking for a killer on the city’s northeast side.

The shooting was reported at about 11:15 p.m. Monday somewhere near the 6500 block of Winfield.

Police said three occupants of a white pickup truck were confronted by a car full of people at a Valero station on Mt. Houston. The pickup left, but the suspects followed them.

The suspects opened fire on the pickup on Winfield, and the victims fled to a parking lot of a school to call for help.

A man in the back of the pickup was shot and later died, police said. No one else in the pickup was hurt.

Police are looking for surveillance video from the Valero where the initial conflict occurred. Currently, a detailed description of the shooter has not been released.

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

