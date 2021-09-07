CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Zoopla’s property sales progression platform teams up with SPF Private Clients

By Marc da Silva
propertyindustryeye.com
 9 days ago

SPF Private Clients, the mortgage, insurance and wealth management broker, has completed a full integration with software solution Yourkeys. Yourkeys, which is part of Zoopla, is one of the first proptech companies to take the entire property sales process online. Its software provides buyer/seller onboarding and sales progression tools with a real-time reservation-to-completion software platform.

propertyindustryeye.com

Comments / 0

Related
propertyindustryeye.com

New estate agency launches in London

A new London based online estate agency has launched, with a view to giving landlords and vendors greater control when it comes to managing and marketing their property within the M25 corridor. The new online platform allows landlords and vendors to negotiate with buyers, vet potential tenants, store all legal...
REAL ESTATE
theregistrysf.com

HP Investors Puts 26,000 SQFT Oakland Property up for Sale

As Oakland sees continued interest from institutional and local investors, San Diego-based HP Investors made the decision to place on the market for sale the 26,613 square foot mixed-use property in Oakland located at 1618 Franklin Street. Pricing guidance on the transaction was not available at this time. HP Investors...
OAKLAND, CA
propertyindustryeye.com

Industry urges the use of the UPRNs across the property sector

The widespread adoption of UPRN’s could revolutionise the property market, according to GeoPlace. The company believes that Unique Property Reference Numbers (UPRNs) potentially hold the ‘key to unlocking value at every stage of the property chain’ and provide the answers to many of the questions that it says has previously increased risk and cost in the property sector.
REAL ESTATE
primenewsghana.com

Ownership of a private company versus ownership of the company's properties- the shareholders' limitations

Capital given by shareholders provides initial funding for a private company’s operational activities. Additionally, shareholders could extend debt or loan to support a company’s operational activities. These shareholders’ financial investments coupled with other 3rd party credits or debts are used in the value generation (properties/assets and profits) activities of companies.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spf#Mortgage Brokers#Software#Insurance#Spf Private Clients#Proptech#Crm
propertyindustryeye.com

Landlord and property developer takes over Martin & Co branch

The Cupar branch of Martin & Co is now under the ownership of landlord and property developer Grant Simpson. He acquired the Fife branch from outgoing franchisees Kim and Jackie Godwin, who are retiring after a long, happy and successful innings at Cupar. After running his family’s trade and retail...
RETAIL
GlobeSt.com

Columbia Property Trust to Be Taken Private by PIMCO In $3.9B Deal

Columbia Property Trust has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC, or PIMCO, for $3.9 billion including debt. PIMCO will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Columbia common stock for $19.30 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 27% over Columbia’s closing share price on Friday, March 12, 2021.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
propertyindustryeye.com

Estate agency expands into Northumberland

Paton & Co, which primarily covers the housing market in the Scottish Borders, is expanding its reach into Northumberland. The hybrid estate agency, which launched earlier this year, is headed up by Patrick Paton and his wife, Celia Paton,. Patrick previously held senior roles with Knight Frank, Smiths Gore and...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Gr4vy, a Cloud-Native Payments Platforms, Teams Up with Banked and GoCardless

a cloud-powered payments platform, reveals that it has formed two new partnerships focused on providing consumers flexible ways to pay with a bank account while empowering merchants in the process. The new partnerships, currently integrated into Gr4vy’s Cloud-enabled payment orchestration platform (POP), are with Banked, the real-time payments network,...
BUSINESS
Times Union

BluWave's exponential growth accelerates as they surpass 500 private equity firm clients

PE-focused Intelligent Network firm BluWave continues success following recent Inc. 5000 ranking. This week, private equity-focused Intelligent Network firm BluWave announced that it has gained its 500th PE firm client. Founded in 2016 and rapidly growing ever since, even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a significant achievement. BluWave’s founder...
BUSINESS
Financial-Planning.com

J.P. Morgan loses $2B private bank team to RIA it’s already suing

One of the largest fee-only RIAs added a multibillion-dollar private bank team from the firm that has been taking it to arbitration and court for three years over its recruiting. Financial advisors Kevin McGuire, Vanessa Ramich, Sarah Burney, Jake Schwinn and Dan Biondi joined the Denver office of Cresset Asset...
CHICAGO, IL
propertyindustryeye.com

Prime London is now a landlord’s market as tenant demand soars

The number of tenants competing for each property in prime London is far outstripping the number of rooms being offered, according to Knight Frank. The number of new prospective tenants registering with Knight Frank in August was 73% higher than the corresponding month in 2019, and also the highest figure recorded by Knight Frank over the last five years.
REAL ESTATE
pymnts

Moody’s, BitSight Team On Cybersecurity Risk Platform

Moody’s Corporation and BitSight announced a collaborative effort aimed at helping the companies’ customers identify and quantify cybersecurity risk and potential for financial exposure, according to a Monday (Sept. 13) press release. As part of the joint effort, Moody’s will invest $250 million in BitSight, a cybersecurity ratings platform. In...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Lending Platform Trade Ledger Teams Up with ScotPac to Create Origination and Underwriting Solutions

an international digital lending platform, has teamed up with ScotPac, Australia and New Zealand’s biggest non-bank SME lender, in order to develop an origination and underwriting experience for business funding. As mentioned in a release, the partnership demonstrates the scope of the Trade Ledger platform for business lenders and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Nashville Post

East Nashville for-sale property sees asking price upped

An East Nashville for-sale property located near Smith & Lentz Brewing Co. and speakeasy Attaboy has seen its asking price raised to $3.5 million from $3.25 million. The roughly 0.5-acre two-parcel site at 921 Main St. accommodates a commercial building once home to printing company AlphaGraphics. Built in 1965 and located about three blocks west of Five Points, the one-story building offers about 9,900 square feet and one business space. The site's zoning allows for office and retail use.
propertyindustryeye.com

Strong price growth forecast for October, based on deals agreed in July

The residential property market appears to have shaken off the end of the most generous part of the stamp duty holiday, with prices set to increase by 1.7% in October based on deals agreed in July, according to the Reallymoving House Price Forecast. Such a rise in the value of...
BUSINESS
propertyindustryeye.com

Propertymark CEO calls for ‘mandatory regulation of property agents’

Propertymark has once again expressed its wish to see the government regulate all lettings and estate agents following the release of a new report by Shelter about the number of tenants who have had bad experiences in the private rented sector. The research shows that over two-fifths of private renters...
ECONOMY
WestfairOnline

Suite Talk: Edward Jordan, CEO of Northeast Private Client Group

Helton-headquartered Northeast Private Client Group represents real estate investors and property owners in midmarket multifamily, mixed-use and retail real estate between $1 million and $50 million. Since it opened in 2010, the company has tallied more than 700 transactions over $2 billion in value within submarkets around the Northeast and Southeast regions.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy