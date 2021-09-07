Zoopla’s property sales progression platform teams up with SPF Private Clients
SPF Private Clients, the mortgage, insurance and wealth management broker, has completed a full integration with software solution Yourkeys. Yourkeys, which is part of Zoopla, is one of the first proptech companies to take the entire property sales process online. Its software provides buyer/seller onboarding and sales progression tools with a real-time reservation-to-completion software platform.propertyindustryeye.com
Comments / 0