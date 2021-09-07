Police investigation underway in New Haven
A police investigation is underway at the intersection of Poplar Street and Lombard Street in the Fair Haven section of New Haven this morning.
Several police cars were on the scene with an area taped off. FOX61's Angelo Bavaro at the scene said a section of Poplar Street is closed.
Officers were seen by a house just across the street from the Lombard Fire Station.
At this time it's unknown what prompted the investigation.
This is a developing story.
