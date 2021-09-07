CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

Police investigation underway in New Haven

FOX 61
FOX 61
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PyU4_0bob90FI00

A police investigation is underway at the intersection of Poplar Street and Lombard Street in the Fair Haven section of New Haven this morning.

Several police cars were on the scene with an area taped off. FOX61's Angelo Bavaro at the scene said a section of Poplar Street is closed.

Officers were seen by a house just across the street from the Lombard Fire Station.

At this time it's unknown what prompted the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER , FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Poplar St#Fox61news#Roku#Twitter#Facebook Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy