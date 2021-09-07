CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study Shows the Impacts of Deforestation and Forest Burning on Biodiversity in the Amazon

Cover picture for the articleA new study, co-authored by a team of researchers including UConn Ecology and Evolutionary Biology researcher Cory Merow provides the first quantitative assessment of how environmental policies on deforestation, along with forest fires and drought, have impacted the diversity of plants and animals in the Amazon. The findings were published in the Sept. 1 issue of Nature.

Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

The World's Oldest Known Forest Was Not Like We Imagined, New Study Shows

The fossilized web of a 385-million-year-old root network has scientists reimagining what the world's first forests might once have looked like. The picture they have painted couldn't be more different to what now sits in its place. Near the small town of Cairo in upstate New York, under an old highway department quarry, scientists have reconstructed the remains of what was a mighty and mature old-growth forest – home to at least three of the world's earliest tree-like plants. Some of these initial tree 'wannabes' (known as cladoxylopsids) would have looked like large stalks of celery, shooting 10 meters (32 feet) into...
WILDLIFE
barnard.edu

Break This Down: Recalculating Climate Change

Renowned climate scientist and environmental science professor Martin Stute discusses his game-changing new paper in Nature and what scientists have been getting wrong about the Earth’s changing climate. Martin Stute, the Alena Wels Hirschorn ’58 and Martin Hirschorn Professor in Environmental and Applied Sciences and co-chair of the Environmental Science...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideClimate News

In the Amazon, the World’s Largest Reservoir of Biodiversity, Two-Thirds of Species Have Lost Habitat to Fire and Deforestation

As industrial agriculture, mining and logging have barreled across the Amazon rainforest in recent decades, fires and deforestation have dramatically reduced the habitat of tens of thousands of plant and animal species, damaging not just the rainforest’s ability to act as a climate stabilizer but its role as the world’s greatest reservoir of biodiversity.
CHINA
EurekAlert

Scientists use radar data to measure the impact of forest fires in the Amazon

Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo. Understanding the impact of the damage done by frequent forest fires in the Amazon, the world’s largest and most biodiverse tropical forest, has been a challenge in recent years. A promising tool now available to aid this effort, according to an article published in the journal Remote Sensing, is a type of satellite-based remote sensing called vegetation optical depth (VOD), which provides scientifically consistent data for use in analyzing vegetation changes due to fire.
WILDLIFE
wustl.edu

Patterns of income, urbanization impact mammal biodiversity in the concrete jungle

Urban ecologists have proposed that income and biodiversity may be related, such that a so-called “luxury effect” may lead to more biodiversity in landscaped, affluent suburban neighborhoods. New research, however, published in Global Change Biology, suggests that while there is an association between income and diversity of medium to large...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kdal610.com

Indigenous leaders push new target to protect Amazon from deforestation

MARSEILLE, France (Reuters) – Indigenous groups urged world leaders on Sunday to back a new target to protect 80% of the Amazon basin by 2025, saying bold action was needed to stop deforestation pushing the Earth’s largest rainforest beyond a point of no return. Amazonian delegates launched their campaign at...
WORLD
FOX2Now

Study shows ‘luxury effect’ strongest in St. Louis for biodiversity

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Researchers studied how wildlife occupies and uses urban environments from July 2016 to January 2020. Among 20 cities they found that St. Louis showed the strongest connection between mammal biodiversity and income. Biodiversity decreases in the urban core of most cities. But, wealthy neighborhoods may provide...
WILDLIFE
globallandscapesforum.org

Grain production depends on ending deforestation, studies show

This post is also available in: Portuguese (Brazil) Recent scientific studies confirm what Brazilian farmers already feel in practice: the uncontrolled production of agricultural commodities is destroying the productivity and profits of agribusiness itself, a cycle researchers are calling “agro-suicide.”. Regions such as the southern Amazon and Matopiba (the borderland...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

How deregulation, drought and increasing fire impact Amazonian biodiversity

Biodiversity contributes to the ecological and climatic stability of the Amazon Basin1,2, but is increasingly threatened by deforestation and fire3,4. Here we quantify these impacts over the past two decades using remote-sensing estimates of fire and deforestation and comprehensive range estimates of 11,514 plant species and 3,079 vertebrate species in the Amazon. Deforestation has led to large amounts of habitat loss, and fires further exacerbate this already substantial impact on Amazonian biodiversity. Since 2001, 103,079–189,755 km2 of Amazon rainforest has been impacted by fires, potentially impacting the ranges of 77.3–85.2% of species that are listed as threatened in this region5. The impacts of fire on the ranges of species in Amazonia could be as high as 64%, and greater impacts are typically associated with species that have restricted ranges. We find close associations between forest policy, fire-impacted forest area and their potential impacts on biodiversity. In Brazil, forest policies that were initiated in the mid-2000s corresponded to reduced rates of burning. However, relaxed enforcement of these policies in 2019 has seemingly begun to reverse this trend: approximately 4,253–10,343 km2 of forest has been impacted by fire, leading to some of the most severe potential impacts on biodiversity since 2009. These results highlight the critical role of policy enforcement in the preservation of biodiversity in the Amazon.
ENVIRONMENT
101 WIXX

Amazon fires surge anew in Brazil as cleared forest burns

LABREA, Brazil (Reuters) – Thick smoke billowed above Brazil’s Amazon jungle as fire tore through butchered rainforest and discarded trees littered the scorched earth like dead matchsticks, burnt and black. A Reuters witness saw vast burned and clear cut areas on Wednesday and Thursday, as the arc of deforestation advanced...
ENVIRONMENT
ncsu.edu

5 Ways Climate Change Impacts Forests

Forests occupy nearly a third of Earth’s land surface, providing humans and countless other species with a wide range of benefits and services — from ecological functions such as water and air purification to goods such as lumber and paper. But according to a recent report released by the United...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Nearby forest loss predicts future deforestation on protected lands

Protected forests are unlikely to be cut down when they are surrounded by intact forests. Conversely, the more degraded the boundaries of a protected area are, the more likely that deforestation will encroach into the protected forest as well. These findings come from a new analysis of protected forests worldwide....
SCIENCE

