The Guild seeks ‘a solution’ amid mounting concerns about ARPM

As demand for onsite dining at restaurants has seen a resurgence, many restaurants are facing a major obstacle on the path to recovery: labor. Restaurant jobs were nearly halved near the beginning of the pandemic, and despite some growth as the market has bounced back, the restaurant industry still remains about 1.5 million workers short of its pre-pandemic employment base, according to Technomic’s June 2021 report, Technomic’s Take: Roadblock to Recovery. Wages have also seen an increase, with the cost of restaurant labor increasing by 12% year over year.

