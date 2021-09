Stephanie Yocca balances two important roles at Lamar Advertising Co., one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world. As Public Service Ambassador, Yocca works with non-profit organizations of all sizes to help them advertise their mission, amplify awareness, boost fundraising goals and more. “Our city has more than 3,000 worthy organizations, and I’ve had the chance to meet caring individuals, attend captivating events, learn about important programs and services while developing lasting partnerships,” Yocca says. Lamar also uses its Digital Display network to broadcast Amber, FBI, FEMA, Crime Stoppers and other emergency alerts on local, state or national levels.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO