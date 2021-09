When one of the nation’s biggest mortgage lenders announces that it will charge successful applicants just 0.87 per cent interest on home loans, it inevitably causes a stir.Nationwide’s big move, which comes with a £1,499 fee, marks out the latest battle line in the increasingly ferocious fight currently playing out between lenders across the country and on the surface at least, that’s great news for borrowers battling soaring house prices."The mortgage rate wars have taken on an almost Spartan intensity as lenders fight for the market share of low-risk, quality borrowers,” says Lewis Shaw, founder of mortgage broker Shaw Financial...

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO