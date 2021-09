Pressure is mounting on the leaders of a military coup in the West African nation of Guinea. On Sept. 5, soldiers in the mineral-rich country ousted their president, Alpha Condé. He is now in jail, and Guinea's neighbors are calling for the coup leaders to restore constitutional order. The World's Marco Werman speaks with Howard French, an author and former West Africa correspondent for The New York Times, about the coup, and the connection he sees to the country's first post-independence president.

