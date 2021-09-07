CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SoftBank partners with Deutsche Telekom AG

Cover picture for the articleJapan-based SoftBank has announced that it has entered a strategic partnership and equity share swap agreement with Deutsche Telekom AG (DT). Under the strategic partnership between the two companies, SoftBank’s more than 300 portfolio companies gain access to an additional, approximately 240 million DT customers across Europe and the US, providing these portfolio companies the ability to scale. DT will benefit from ARPU increase, churn reduction and JV participation.

