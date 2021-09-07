CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Photos on the Cheap: Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8550 Review

The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 8 days ago
For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. Ink is one of the higher expenses for photographers doing in-house printing — and not exactly environmentally friendly. Epson is aiming to ease both concerns by bringing the EcoTank line into a photo printer. The Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8550 is a mid-level photo printer with refillable ink tanks. The ink included with the printer itself will last for about 2,300 4×6 prints and replacing it will cost only about four cents a print. That, and the $700 price is very enticing to serious hobbyists and photographers on a budget.

