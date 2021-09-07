CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Hennepin County Sheriff Switching Approach To Immigrant Detentions

By Ashley Hanley
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Hennepin Co., MN) — Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson is making changes to the county’s policy on immigrant detention. Hutchinson has issued a directive to limit the use of immigration detainer warrants to hold people in jail who should otherwise be released. Additionally, Hutchinson removed the ICE office at the jail and has stopped alerting the agency when undocumented people will be released. In a statement, the sheriff said he hopes the move will make new residents from other countries more comfortable reporting crime.

