CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Comparative transcriptional profiling of canine acanthomatous ameloblastoma and homology with human ameloblastoma

By Santiago Peralta
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmeloblastomas are odontogenic tumors that are rare in people but have a relatively high prevalence in dogs. Because canine acanthomatous ameloblastomas (CAA) have clinicopathologic and molecular features in common with human ameloblastomas (AM), spontaneous CAA can serve as a useful translational model of disease. However, the molecular basis of CAA and how it compares to AM are incompletely understood. In this study, we compared the global genomic expression profile of CAA with AM and evaluated its dental origin by using a bulk RNA-seq approach. For these studies, healthy gingiva and canine oral squamous cell carcinoma served as controls. We found that aberrant RAS signaling, and activation of the epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition cellular program are involved in the pathogenesis of CAA, and that CAA is enriched with genes known to be upregulated in AM including those expressed during the early stages of tooth development, suggesting a high level of molecular homology. These results support the model that domestic dogs with spontaneous CAA have potential for pre-clinical assessment of targeted therapeutic modalities against AM.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Melatonin enhances radiofrequency-induced NK antitumor immunity, causing cancer metabolism reprogramming and inhibition of multiple pulmonary tumor development

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 330 (2021) Cite this article. Surgery is the common treatment for early lung cancer with multiple pulmonary nodules, but it is often accompanied by the problem of significant malignancy of other nodules in non-therapeutic areas. In this study, we found that a combined treatment of local radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and melatonin (MLT) greatly improved clinical outcomes for early lung cancer patients with multiple pulmonary nodules by minimizing lung function injury and reducing the probability of malignant transformation or enlargement of nodules in non-ablated areas. Mechanically, as demonstrated in an associated mouse lung tumor model, RFA not only effectively remove treated tumors but also stimulate antitumor immunity, which could inhibit tumor growth in non-ablated areas. MLT enhanced RFA-stimulated NK activity and exerted synergistic antitumor effects with RFA. Transcriptomics and proteomics analyses of residual tumor tissues revealed enhanced oxidative phosphorylation and reduced acidification as well as hypoxia in the tumor microenvironment, which suggests reprogrammed tumor metabolism after combined treatment with RFA and MLT. Analysis of residual tumor further revealed the depressed activity of MAPK, NF-kappa B, Wnt, and Hedgehog pathways and upregulated P53 pathway in tumors, which was in line with the inhibited tumor growth. Combined RFA and MLT treatment also reversed the Warburg effect and decreased tumor malignancy. These findings thus demonstrated that combined treatment of RFA and MLT effectively inhibited the malignancy of non-ablated nodules and provided an innovative non-invasive strategy for treating early lung tumors with multiple pulmonary nodules. Trial registration: www.chictr.org.cn, identifier ChiCTR2100042695, http://www.chictr.org.cn/showproj.aspx?proj=120931.
CANCER
Nature.com

Fatal cytokine release syndrome by an aberrant FLIP/STAT3 axis

Inflammatory responses rapidly detect pathogen invasion and mount a regulated reaction. However, dysregulated anti-pathogen immune responses can provoke life-threatening inflammatory pathologies collectively known as cytokine release syndrome (CRS), exemplified by key clinical phenotypes unearthed during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. The underlying pathophysiology of CRS remains elusive. We found that FLIP, a protein that controls caspase-8 death pathways, was highly expressed in myeloid cells of COVID-19 lungs. FLIP controlled CRS by fueling a STAT3-dependent inflammatory program. Indeed, constitutive expression of a viral FLIP homolog in myeloid cells triggered a STAT3-linked, progressive, and fatal inflammatory syndrome in mice, characterized by elevated cytokine output, lymphopenia, lung injury, and multiple organ dysfunctions that mimicked human CRS. As STAT3-targeting approaches relieved inflammation, immune disorders, and organ failures in these mice, targeted intervention towards this pathway could suppress the lethal CRS inflammatory state.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Dysregulation of mitochondrial and proteolysosomal genes in Parkinson’s disease myeloid cells

An increasing number of identified Parkinson’s disease (PD) risk loci contain genes highly expressed in innate immune cells, yet their role in pathology is not understood. We hypothesized that PD susceptibility genes modulate disease risk by influencing gene expression within immune cells. To address this, we generated transcriptomic profiles of monocytes from healthy subjects and 230 individuals with sporadic PD. We observed dysregulation of mitochondrial and proteasomal pathways. We also generated transcriptomic profiles of primary microglia from brains of 55 subjects and observed discordant transcriptomic signatures of mitochondrial genes in PD monocytes and microglia. We further identified 17 PD susceptibility genes whose expression, relative to each risk allele, was altered in monocytes. These findings reveal widespread transcriptomic alterations in PD monocytes, with some being distinct from microglia, and facilitate efforts to understand the roles of myeloid cells in PD as well as the development of biomarkers.
CANCER
Nature.com

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is vulnerable to moderate electric fields

Most of the ongoing projects aimed at the development of specific therapies and vaccines against COVID-19 use the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein as the main target. The binding of the spike protein with the ACE2 receptor (ACE2) of the host cell constitutes the first and key step for virus entry. During this process, the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the S protein plays an essential role, since it contains the receptor binding motif (RBM), responsible for the docking to the receptor. So far, mostly biochemical methods are being tested in order to prevent binding of the virus to ACE2. Here we show, with the help of atomistic simulations, that external electric fields of easily achievable and moderate strengths can dramatically destabilise the S protein, inducing long-lasting structural damage. One striking field-induced conformational change occurs at the level of the recognition loop L3 of the RBD where two parallel beta sheets, believed to be responsible for a high affinity to ACE2, undergo a change into an unstructured coil, which exhibits almost no binding possibilities to the ACE2 receptor. We also show that these severe structural changes upon electric-field application also occur in the mutant RBDs corresponding to the variants of concern (VOC) B.1.1.7 (UK), B.1.351 (South Africa) and P.1 (Brazil). Remarkably, while the structural flexibility of S allows the virus to improve its probability of entering the cell, it is also the origin of the surprising vulnerability of S upon application of electric fields of strengths at least two orders of magnitude smaller than those required for damaging most proteins. Our findings suggest the existence of a clean physical method to weaken the SARS-CoV-2 virus without further biochemical processing. Moreover, the effect could be used for infection prevention purposes and also to develop technologies for in-vitro structural manipulation of S. Since the method is largely unspecific, it can be suitable for application to other mutations in S, to other proteins of SARS-CoV-2 and in general to membrane proteins of other virus types.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Expression Profiling#Homology#Mol#Rna#Oncogenesis#Ras Raf Mapk#Caa15#Fda#Am19#Hgin#Ffpe#Coscc#Pcr
Nature.com

Shikonin induces programmed death of fibroblast synovial cells in rheumatoid arthritis by inhibiting energy pathways

Shikonin is the main component of the traditional Chinese medicine comfrey, which can inhibit the activity of PKM2 by regulating glycolysis and ATP production. Rheumatoid arthritis synovial cells (RA-FLSs) have been reported to increase glycolytic activity and have other similar hallmarks of metabolic activity. In this study, we investigated the effects of shikonin on glycolysis, mitochondrial function, and cell death in RA-FLSs. The results showed that shikonin induced apoptosis and autophagy in RA-FLSs by activating the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and inhibiting intracellular ATP levels, glycolysis-related proteins, and the PI3K-AKT-mTOR signaling pathway. Shikonin can significantly reduce the expression of apoptosis-related proteins, paw swelling in rat arthritic tissues, and the levels of inflammatory factors in peripheral blood, such as TNF-α, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, IL-17A, and IL-1β while showing less toxicity to the liver and kidney.
CANCER
Nature.com

Chimeric antigen receptor T cells self-neutralizing IL6 storm in patients with hematologic malignancy

IL6 is one of the most elevated cytokines during chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell cytokine release syndrome (CRS), and IL6R blockade by Tocilizumab has successfully relieved the most life-threatening aspects of CRS in patients. In addition, latest studies demonstrated the essential role of IL1 in driving CART induced neurotoxicity in mouse models. Here we present a clinical investigation (ChiCTR2000032124; ChiCTR2000031868) of anti-CD19 and anti-BCMA CART (41BBζ) secreting an anti-IL6 scFv and IL1 receptor antagonist (IL1RA) in treating patients with hematologic malignancy. Our results revealed that IL6 and IL1B were maintained at low levels without significant elevation during CRS, rendering Tocilizumab dispensable. Moreover, treated patients did not show neurotoxicity during CRS and exhibited mild to moderate CRS. Notably, we observed high rate of complete response (CR) and significant CART expansion during treatment. In sum, we conclude that CART-secreting anti-IL6 scFv and IL1RA could self-neutralize IL6 storm and maintain low levels of IL1B during CART therapy to minimize IL6- and IL1-associated cytokine toxicity and neurotoxicity without impairing therapeutic efficacy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Hypoxia increases KIAA1199/CEMIP expression and enhances cell migration in pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is characterised by dense desmoplasia and hypoxic microenvironment. Our previous reports demonstrated that hyaluronan (HA), especially low-molecular-weight HA, provides a favourable microenvironment for PDAC progression. However, the effect of hypoxia on HA metabolism remains unknown. Using quantitative real-time RT-PCR and western blot analysis, we analysed the changes in the expression of HA-synthesizing enzymes (HAS2 and HAS3) and HA-degrading enzymes (HYAL1, KIAA1199/CEMIP) in PDAC cell lines under hypoxic conditions. Hypoxia increased the mRNA and protein expression of KIAA1199, whereas it decreased HYAL1 expression. The expression of HAS3 was increased and HAS2 remained unchanged in response to hypoxia. The effect of KIAA1199 on hypoxia-induced cell migration was determined using a transwell migration assay and small-interfering RNA (siRNA). Hypoxia enhanced the migratory ability of PDAC cells, which was inhibited by KIAA1199 knockdown. We also used immunohistochemistry to analyse the protein expression of hypoxia inducible factor (HIF) 1α and KIAA1199 in PDAC tissues. There was a significant immunohistochemically positive correlation between KIAA1199 and HIF1α. These findings suggest that hypoxia-induced KIAA1199 expression may contribute to enhanced motility in PDAC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing of peripheral blood mononuclear cells from acute Kawasaki disease patients

Kawasaki disease (KD) is the most common cause of acquired heart disease in children in developed countries. Although functional and phenotypic changes of immune cells have been reported, a global understanding of immune responses underlying acute KD is unclear. Here, using single-cell RNA sequencing, we profile peripheral blood mononuclear cells from seven patients with acute KD before and after intravenous immunoglobulin therapy and from three age-matched healthy controls. The most differentially expressed genes are identified in monocytes, with high expression of pro-inflammatory mediators, immunoglobulin receptors and low expression of MHC class II genes in acute KD. Single-cell RNA sequencing and flow cytometry analyses, of cells from an additional 16 KD patients, show that although the percentage of total B cells is substantially decreased after therapy, the percentage of plasma cells among the B cells is significantly increased. The percentage of CD8+ T cells is decreased in acute KD, notably effector memory CD8+ T cells compared with healthy controls. Oligoclonal expansions of both B cell receptors and T cell receptors are observed after therapy. We identify biological processes potentially underlying the changes of each cell type. The single-cell landscape of both innate and adaptive immune responses provides insights into pathogenesis and therapy of KD.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Meta-analysis of gene expression disease signatures in colonic biopsy tissue from patients with ulcerative colitis

Publicly available ulcerative colitis (UC) gene expression datasets from observational studies and clinical trials include inherently heterogeneous disease characteristics and methodology. We used meta-analysis to identify a robust UC gene signature from inflamed biopsies. Eight gene expression datasets derived from biopsy tissue samples from noninflammatory bowel disease (IBD) controls and areas of active inflammation from patients with UC were publicly available. Expression- and meta-data were downloaded with GEOquery. Differentially expressed genes (DEG) in individual datasets were defined as those with fold change > 1.5 and a Benjamini–Hochberg adjusted P value < .05. Meta-analysis of all DEG used a random effects model. Reactome pathway enrichment analysis was conducted. Meta-analysis identified 946 up- and 543 down-regulated genes in patients with UC compared to non-IBD controls (1.2 and 1.7 times fewer up- and down-regulated genes than the median of the individual datasets). Top-ranked up- and down-regulated DEG were LCN2 and AQP8. Multiple immune-related pathways (e.g., ‘Chemokine receptors bind chemokine’ and ‘Interleukin-10 signaling’) were significantly up-regulated in UC, while ‘Biological oxidations’ and ‘Fatty acid metabolism’ were downregulated. A web-based data-mining tool with the meta-analysis results was made available (https://premedibd.com/genes.html). A UC inflamed biopsy disease gene signature was derived. This signature may be an unbiased reference for comparison and improve the efficiency of UC biomarker studies by increasing confidence for identification of disease-related genes and pathways.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

CXCL9 as a key biomarker of vitiligo activity and prediction of the success of cultured melanocyte transplantation

This study aimed to investigate the potential biomarkers of vitiligo by evaluating the disease activity and curative effect of autologous cultured pure melanocyte transplantation (CMT) on patients. Altogether, 36patients with stable vitiligo were treated with CMT. Blister fluid samples were collected from patients with stable vitiligo. Patients with active vitiligo were matched with healthy controls. The chemokine levels in the serum and blister fluid samples were measured using Luminex. The curative effect on patients with stable vitiligo was evaluated 6 months after treatment. Treatment responses were defined according to the extent of repigmentation as effective (if 50% or more repigmentation was achieved) or ineffective (if less than 50% or worse repigmentation was achieved). Patients received re-transplantation if the initial treatment was ineffective. The levels of C-X-C motif chemokine ligand (CXCL)9 and CXCL10 in blister fluid samples were significantly lower in stable patients than in active participants. Receiver operating characteristic analysis revealed that the levels of CXCL9 and CXCL10 were sensitive and specific in diagnosing active vitiligo. Further, 65.6% (21/32) of patients who received CMT had effective treatment responses. The high CXCL9 level in the blister fluid was a significant predictor of ineffective treatment responses. The treatment response was significantly enhanced after treatment. Four patients with ineffective treatment responses received anti-inflammatory treatment and re-transplantation. The CXCL9 and CXCL10 levels in the blister fluid were related to the presence of active vitiligo. Also, the CXCL9 level was a predictor of the effectiveness of CMT in treating vitiligo.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A prostate-specific membrane antigen activated molecular rotor for real-time fluorescence imaging

Surgery is an efficient way to treat localized prostate cancer (PCa), however, it is challenging to demarcate rapidly and accurately the tumor boundary intraoperatively, as existing tumor detection methods are seldom performed in real-time. To overcome those limitations, we develop a fluorescent molecular rotor that specifically targets the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), an established marker for PCa. The probes have picomolar affinity (IC50 = 63-118 pM) for PSMA and generate virtually instantaneous onset of robust fluorescent signal proportional to the concentration of the PSMA-probe complex. In vitro and ex vivo experiments using PCa cell lines and clinical samples, respectively, indicate the utility of the probe for biomedical applications, including real-time monitoring of endocytosis and tumor staging. Experiments performed in a PCa xenograft model reveal suitability of the probe for imaging applications in vivo.
CANCER
Nature.com

Evidence of shared and distinct functional and structural brain signatures in schizophrenia and autism spectrum disorder

Schizophrenia (SZ) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) share considerable clinical features and intertwined historical roots. It is greatly needed to explore their similarities and differences in pathophysiologic mechanisms. We assembled a large sample size of neuroimaging data (about 600 SZ patients, 1000 ASD patients, and 1700 healthy controls) to study the shared and unique brain abnormality of the two illnesses. We analyzed multi-scale brain functional connectivity among functional networks and brain regions, intra-network connectivity, and cerebral gray matter density and volume. Both SZ and ASD showed lower functional integration within default mode and sensorimotor domains, but increased interaction between cognitive control and default mode domains. The shared abnormalties in intra-network connectivity involved default mode, sensorimotor, and cognitive control networks. Reduced gray matter volume and density in the occipital gyrus and cerebellum were observed in both illnesses. Interestingly, ASD had overall weaker changes than SZ in the shared abnormalities. Interaction between visual and cognitive regions showed disorder-unique deficits. In summary, we provide strong neuroimaging evidence of the convergent and divergent changes in SZ and ASD that correlated with clinical features.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Eosinophilic vacuolated tumor (EVT) of kidney demonstrates sporadic TSC/MTOR mutations: next-generation sequencing multi-institutional study of 19 cases

A distinct renal tumor has recently been described as “high-grade oncocytic renal tumor” and “sporadic renal cell carcinoma with eosinophilic and vacuolated cytoplasm”. The Genitourinary Pathology Society (GUPS) consensus proposed a unifying name “eosinophilic vacuolated tumor” (EVT) for this emerging entity. In this multi-institutional study, we evaluated 19 EVTs, particularly their molecular features and mutation profile, using next-generation sequencing. All cases were sporadic and none of the patients had a tuberous sclerosis complex. There were 8 men and 11 women, with a mean age of 47 years (median 50; range 15–72 years). Average tumor size was 4.3 cm (median 3.8 cm; range 1.5–11.5 cm). All patients with available follow-up data (18/19) were alive and without evidence of disease recurrence or progression during the follow-up, ranging from 12 to 198 months (mean 56.3, median 41.5 months). The tumors were well circumscribed, but lacked a well-formed capsule, had nested to solid growth, focal tubular architecture, and showed ubiquitous, large intracytoplasmic vacuoles, round to oval nuclei, and prominent nucleoli. Immunohistochemically, cathepsin K, CD117, CD10, and antimitochondrial antigen were expressed in all cases. Other positive stains included: PAX8, AE1/AE3 and CK18. CK7 was typically restricted only to rare scattered cells. Vimentin, HMB45, melan-A, and TFE3 were negative in all cases. All tumors showed retained SDHB. All cases (19/19) showed non-overlapping mutations of the mTOR pathway genes: TSC1 (4), TSC2 (7), and MTOR (8); one case with MTOR mutation showed a coexistent RICTOR missense mutation. Low mutational rates were found in all samples (ranged from 0 to 6 mutations/Mbp). Microsatellite instability and copy number variations were not found in any of the 17 analyzable cases. EVT represents an emerging renal entity that shows a characteristic and readily identifiable morphology, consistent immunohistochemical profile, indolent behavior, and mutations in either TSC1, TSC2, or MTOR genes.
CANCER
Nature.com

Interplay between membrane active host defense peptides and heme modulates their assemblies and in vitro activity

In the emerging era of antimicrobial resistance, the susceptibility to co-infections of patients suffering from either acquired or inherited hemolytic disorders can lead to dramatic increase in mortality rates. Closely related, heme liberated during hemolysis is one of the major sources of iron, which is vital for both host and invading microorganisms. While recent intensive research in the field has demonstrated that heme exerts diverse local effects including impairment of immune cells functions, it is almost completely unknown how it may compromise key molecules of our innate immune system, such as antimicrobial host defense peptides (HDPs). Since HDPs hold great promise as natural therapeutic agents against antibiotic-resistant microbes, understanding the effects that may modulate their action in microbial infection is crucial. Here we explore how hemin can interact directly with selected HDPs and influence their structure and membrane activity. It is revealed that induced helical folding, large assembly formation, and altered membrane activity is promoted by hemin. However, these effects showed variations depending mainly on peptide selectivity toward charged lipids, and the affinity of the peptide and hemin to lipid bilayers. Hemin-peptide complexes are sought to form semi-folded co-assemblies, which are present even with model membranes resembling mammalian or bacterial lipid compositions. In vitro cell-based toxicity assays supported that toxic effects of HDPs could be attenuated due to their assembly formation. These results are in line with our previous findings on peptide-lipid-small molecule systems suggesting that small molecules present in the complex in vivo milieu can regulate HDP function. Inversely, diverse effects of endogenous compounds could also be manipulated by HDPs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development of a highly sensitive chemiluminescent enzyme immunoassay for fragmented cytokeratin 18 using new antibodies

Fragmented cytokeratin 18 (fCK18) released from epithelial cells undergoing apoptosis is widely studied in various diseases. However, fCK18 measurement is not utilized in clinical practice due to imprecise disease-state cutoff values. Therefore, we set out to generate new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and a recombinant fCK18 (rfCK18) calibrator in an effort to develop a highly sensitive chemiluminescent enzyme immunoassay (CLEIA). New capture mAb (K18-624) had a high binding ability compared to the current commercial antibody. New detection mAb (K18-328) recognized 323S-340G of CK18. A rfCK18 was expressed in the soluble fraction of E. coli when the N-terminal region (260 amino acid residues) of CK18 was truncated. Analysis of performance and measurement of human fCK18 were evaluated using K18-624 and K18-328 in a highly sensitive CLEIA. The coefficients of variation (CV) for within-run and between-day repeatability were below 10% and the recoveries were in the range of 15%. The detection sensitivity was 0.056 ng/mL. Serum fCK18 levels were significantly increased in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients when compared to healthy individuals. Our new fCK18 mAbs showed high affinity and sensitivity. CLEIA using our new antibodies will be useful in measuring fCK18 in human blood thereby generating accurate clinical diagnoses of human liver diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modelling human liver fibrosis in the context of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis using a microphysiological system

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a common form of chronic liver disease characterised by lipid accumulation, infiltration of immune cells, hepatocellular ballooning, collagen deposition and liver fibrosis. There is a high unmet need to develop treatments for NASH. We have investigated how liver fibrosis and features of advanced clinical disease can be modelled using an in vitro microphysiological system (MPS). The NASH MPS model comprises a co-culture of primary human liver cells, which were cultured in a variety of conditions including+/− excess sugar, fat, exogenous TGFβ or LPS. The transcriptomic, inflammatory and fibrotic phenotype of the model was characterised and compared using a system biology approach to identify conditions that mimic more advanced clinical disease. The transcriptomic profile of the model was shown to closely correlate with the profile of patient samples and the model displayed a quantifiable fibrotic phenotype. The effects of Obeticholic acid and Elafibranor, were evaluated in the model, as wells as the effects of dietary intervention, with all able to significantly reduce inflammatory and fibrosis markers. Overall, we demonstrate how the MPS NASH model can be used to model different aspects of clinical NASH but importantly demonstrate its ability to model advanced disease with a quantifiable fibrosis phenotype.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Characterization and engineering of Streptomyces griseofuscus DSM 40191 as a potential host for heterologous expression of biosynthetic gene clusters

Streptomyces griseofuscus DSM 40191 is a fast growing Streptomyces strain that remains largely underexplored as a heterologous host. Here, we report the genome mining of S. griseofuscus, followed by the detailed exploration of its phenotype, including the production of native secondary metabolites and ability to utilise carbon, nitrogen, sulphur and phosphorus sources. Furthermore, several routes for genetic engineering of S. griseofuscus were explored, including use of GusA-based vectors, CRISPR-Cas9 and CRISPR-cBEST-mediated knockouts. Two out of the three native plasmids were cured using CRISPR-Cas9 technology, leading to the generation of strain S. griseofuscus DEL1. DEL1 was further modified by the full deletion of a pentamycin BGC and an unknown NRPS BGC, leading to the generation of strain DEL2, lacking approx. 500 kbp of the genome, which corresponds to a 5.19% genome reduction. DEL2 can be characterized by faster growth and inability to produce three main native metabolites: lankacidin, lankamycin, pentamycin and their derivatives. To test the ability of DEL2 to heterologously produce secondary metabolites, the actinorhodin BGC was used. We were able to observe a formation of a blue halo, indicating a potential production of actinorhodin by both DEL2 and a wild type.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hybrid derivative of cathelicidin and human beta defensin-2 against Gram-positive bacteria: A novel approach for the treatment of bacterial keratitis

Bacterial keratitis (BK) is a major cause of corneal blindness globally. This study aimed to develop a novel class of antimicrobial therapy, based on human-derived hybrid host defense peptides (HyHDPs), for treating BK. HyHDPs were rationally designed through combination of functional amino acids in parent HDPs, including LL-37 and human beta-defensin (HBD)-1 to -3. Minimal inhibitory concentrations (MICs) and time-kill kinetics assay were performed to determine the concentration- and time-dependent antimicrobial activity and cytotoxicity was evaluated against human corneal epithelial cells and erythrocytes. In vivo safety and efficacy of the most promising peptide was examined in the corneal wound healing and Staphylococcus aureus (ATCC SA29213) keratitis murine models, respectively. A second-generation HyHDP (CaD23), based on rational hybridization of the middle residues of LL-37 and C-terminal of HBD-2, was developed and was shown to demonstrate good efficacy against methicillin-sensitive and methicillin-resistant S. aureus [MIC = 12.5–25.0 μg/ml (5.2–10.4 μM)] and S. epidermidis [MIC = 12.5 μg/ml (5.2 μM)], and moderate efficacy against P. aeruginosa [MIC = 25-50 μg/ml (10.4–20.8 μM)]. CaD23 (at 25 μg/ml or 2× MIC) killed all the bacteria within 30 min, which was 8 times faster than amikacin (25 μg/ml or 20× MIC). After 10 consecutive passages, S. aureus (ATCC SA29213) did not develop any antimicrobial resistance (AMR) against CaD23 whereas it developed significant AMR (i.e. a 32-fold increase in MIC) against amikacin, a commonly used treatment for BK. Pre-clinical murine studies showed that CaD23 (0.5 mg/ml) achieved a median reduction of S. aureus bioburden by 94% (or 1.2 log10 CFU/ml) while not impeding corneal epithelial wound healing. In conclusion, rational hybridization of human-derived HDPs has led to generation of a potentially efficacious and safe topical antimicrobial agent for treating Gram-positive BK, with no/minimal risk of developing AMR.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Azithromycin concentrations during long-term regimen, a pilot study in patients with MALT lymphoma

In view of the antineoplastic effects of the macrolide clarithromycin in mucosa associated lymphatic tissue (MALT)-lymphoma, we performed a pilot study assessing levels of azithromycin in plasma, peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) and polymorphonuclear leukocytes (PMN) of MALT-lymphoma patients to determine the pharmacokinetics and potential influences of respective concentrations on the therapeutic outcome. In total 16 patients with MALT-lymphoma received 1.5 g of oral azithromycin once-weekly over 6 months. Blood was sampled directly prior to the following dose every 4 weeks during treatment. Drug levels were analysed by high performance liquid chromatography in plasma and intracellularly in PBMC and PMN. They were correlated with patients’ age, weight and body-mass-index and compared between patients responsive or unresponsive to treatment. Mean azithromycin plasma levels of all patients were 58.97 ± 30.48 ng/ml, remaining stable throughout the treatment period. Correlation analysis of plasma azithromycin showed no significance. Intracellular PBMC concentrations were 6648 ± 8479 ng/ml, without any significant difference between responders and non-responders. Mean PMN levels were 39,274 ± 25,659 ng/ml and significantly higher in patients unresponsive to treatment (t = 2.858, p = 0.017). Our drug regime led to continuously high plasma and exceedingly high intracellular concentrations of azithromycin in PBMC and PMN. Age, weight or body-mass-index had no significant influence on plasma levels and thence should not be considered in dosage finding. High AZM levels in PBMC did not lead to a better treatment response, whereas enrichment in PMN suggested a poorer outcome. The threshold for immunomodulatory effects on lymphoma cells might not have been reached. Additionally, the finding of stable plasma and intracellular concentrations over months with high-dose azithromycin administered in intervals might also be important for the further design of azithromycin-based trials against MALT-lymphoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

A bioluminescent and homogeneous SARS-CoV-2 spike RBD and hACE2 interaction assay for antiviral screening and monitoring patient neutralizing antibody levels

Here we describe a homogeneous bioluminescent immunoassay based on the interaction between Fc-tagged SARS-CoV-2 Spike RBD and human ACE2, and its detection by secondary antibodies labeled with NanoLuc luciferase fragments LgBit and SmBit. The assay utility for the discovery of novel inhibitors was demonstrated with a panel of anti-RBD antibodies, ACE2-derived miniproteins and soluble ACE2. Studying the effect of RBD mutations on ACE2 binding showed that the N501Y mutation increased RBD apparent affinity toward ACE2 tenfold that resulted in escaping inhibition by some anti-RBD antibodies. In contrast, while E484K mutation did not highly change the binding affinity, it still escaped antibody inhibition likely due to changes in the epitope recognized by the antibody. Also, neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) from COVID-19 positive samples from two distinct regions (USA and Brazil) were successfully detected and the results further suggest the persistence of NAbs for at least 6 months post symptom onset. Finally, sera from vaccinated individuals were tested for NAbs and showed varying neutralizing activity after first and second doses, suggesting the assay can be used to assess immunity of vaccinated populations. Our results demonstrate the broad utility and ease of use of this methodology both for drug discovery and clinical research applications.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy