As the market opens this morning, shareholders are catching up on the news that affects their portfolios. Most days, when you hop online to see the goings on of your investments, you’re hoping to see mergers and acquisitions, a technological breakthrough, or maybe a stock buyback. What you don’t want to see is something that might dilute the value of your holding. Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) holders are certainly feeling the pain today, and so is OPEN stock, thanks to the company’s announcement.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO