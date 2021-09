BROOKLYN, NY – An indictment was unsealed yesterday in federal court in Brooklyn charging three former operators of financial services firm Biscayne Capital with conspiring to defraud investors and financial institutions in an international fraud scheme that caused more than $155 million in investor losses. Roberto Gustavo Cortes Ripalda (“Cortes”), Fernando Haberer Bergson (“Haberer”) and Ernesto Heraclito Weisson Pazmino (“Weisson”) are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering. Weisson was arrested yesterday in Florida, made his initial appearance yesterday afternoon in federal court in Miami and was ordered held pending a detention hearing. Cortes and Haberer were arrested yesterday in Spain and Argentina, respectively.

