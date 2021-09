The British Business Bank has published a list of 158 companies in which it holds equity following the Future Fund COVID support program. The Future Fund was established to backstop UK early-stage ventures that did not qualify for other COVID relief programs. The Future Fund was a convertible investment scheme with the expectation that the majority of firms would eventually convert the debt into equity making the UK government a de facto investor in these young companies. The convertible loans were designed to convert into equity at the next equity funding round, converting at a discount to the price per share agreed between companies and investors in the funding round.

