Arizona Restaurant Association President and CEO Steve Chucri has seen the broadening of local palates and growth of the food scene firsthand. “I always had this kind of running joke that I was born and raised here and for me we had two kinds of food — we had Mexican food and then a different type of Mexican food,” said Chucri, an Arizona native. “Now we have all of these culinary options that really, if you look, Arizona — in many ways because so many people are transplants here — is kind of a melting pot, which you see across the country.”

PEORIA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO