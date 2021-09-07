CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

‘Lemon Test’ Reveals Introverts Produce More Saliva, As They Get ‘More Aroused’

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto 118747773 © Volodymyr Tverdokhlib | Dreamstime.com. Still unsure which part of the introversion-extroversion spectrum you fall in? This test might give you a definite, biological answer. As detailed in Psychology Today by byKevin Bennett, PhD, pioneering personality psychologist Hans Eysenck deduced back in the 1960s that introverts produce more...

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
NUTRITION
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hans Eysenck
EatThis

One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Your Stroke Risk Is 85 Percent Higher If You Sleep Like This, Study Says

Whether you have to sleep with the fan on or need three pillows to doze off, we all have our preferences when it comes to our nightly routines. But aside from a cranky morning or a stiff neck, many of us don't think about the way these sleeping habits can have a serious impact on our overall health. Recent research has found that the way you sleep could significantly increasing your chances of having a stroke. Read on to find out if your sleep routine is raising your stroke risk by 85 percent.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arousal#Introverts#Saliva#Citrus#Lemon Juice#Tverdokhlib#The Reticular#Ras
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Knowridge Science Report

This stuff in the lungs drives COVID-19 deaths

In a new study from NYU Grossman School of Medicine, researchers found a buildup of coronavirus in the lungs is likely behind the steep mortality rates seen in the pandemic. The results contrast with previous suspicions that simultaneous infections, such as bacterial pneumonia or overreaction of the body’s immune defense system, played major roles in a heightened risk of death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

One Major Effect of Vitamin D on Your Bladder, New Study Says

An overactive bladder can feel both embarrassing and like a major nuisance—but if you suffer from this condition, you're not alone. The American Urological Association states 33 million Americans experience an overactive bladder. Currently, there are a lot of cutting-edge medications to treat this… but if you'd prefer to try making a small shift to your daily routine rather than start on a prescription, an impressive new study suggests one supplement that's already been making headlines lately.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Ways to Never Look Old, Say Experts

If you feel like the last year has aged you before your time, you're not alone. The stress of the COVID-19 pandemic has been wearing on us all. These kinds of life events are beyond our control. But they don't have to show up on your face. The good news is that there are science-backed strategies to improve your overall health that will also keep you looking and feeling young. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
EatThis

The Worst Eating Habits That Weaken Immunity, Say Dietitians

With new COVID-19 variants upon us, as well as an approaching fall and winter season, building up our immunity is an important place to put our focus. Our immune systems can be impacted by things like how much stress we have, the amount of sleep we get, and especially the food we eat.
NUTRITION
survivornet.com

19-Year-Old’s Chest Pains Dismissed as Anxiety More Than 10 Times Before He Received a Terminal Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Christopher Chaffey, who was a contestant on the hit show X-Factor, first sought help from doctors when he began experiencing chest pains. Doctors sent him home and told him to see a psychiatrist, believing it to be anxiety; Christopher later developed a lump on his neck – he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and passed away one week later.
CANCER
EatThis

Major Effects Bananas Have on Your Health, Says Dietitian

Bananas are the most popular fresh fruit in the United States and globally. Recent USDA data shows that we eat, on average, more than 13 pounds of bananas per person per year. That's good news since the world's largest herbaceous plant provides numerous surprising health benefits. Here are some banana...
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy