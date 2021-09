U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday morning as the producer price index showed that parts of the U.S. economy are still contending with inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added 3.9 basis points, climbing to 1.339%, by 4:07 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose by 3.5 basis point to 1.934%. Yields move inversely to prices and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO