The FTSE 100 fell again on Tuesday to show weakness yet again, as the 7100 level continues to offer resistance. Having said that, the 7000 level continues to be supportive, so I think at this point it is very likely that we will continue to see a lot of choppy behavior in this general vicinity, and the market also is paying close attention to the 50-day EMA.

