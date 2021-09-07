RenovoRx Gets New 510(k) Clearance For RenovoCath Delivery System; Stock Up

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – New research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective against the delta variant. The new report from the agency analyzed data from 187 hospitals and 221 emergency departments and urgent care clinics across 9 states, including Colorado. It found the Moderna vaccine was 95% effective at preventing hospitalizations against the Delta variant in adults. Pfizer was 80%, while Johnson & Johnson was 60%. “Hospitalization is really the important measure because we really want to keep people from getting sick enough to have to be admitted to the hospital,” said...

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO