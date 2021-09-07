RenovoRx Gets New 510(k) Clearance For RenovoCath Delivery System; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - RenovoRx, Inc. (RNXT) has received a new 510(k) clearance from the FDA for RenovoCath Delivery System for targeted treatment of solid tumors. The company said the new design provides more targeted delivery of therapy which it believes can translate into more effective treatment with fewer side effects for cancer patients. RenovoRx received initial 510(k) for the RenovoCath delivery system in 2014.markets.businessinsider.com
