Recent retail sales data hasn’t been stellar, but broadly speaking, the industry is bouncing back in material fashion from its coronavirus lows. With the help of cash-flush consumers, the VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH) is higher by more than 15% year-to-date. While that lags with respect to the broader market, the VanEck exchange traded fund has the potential to add momentum into year-end. In fact, some analysts are bullish on select corners of the retail space, including some that are represented in RTH.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO