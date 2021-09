LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021September 14, 2021 – Few industries have changes more dramatically in the past decade than that of inter-dealer brokers, whose businesses have been severely disrupted by post credit-crisis regulations and electronification. In response to this changing landscape, the IDBs have placed increased emphasis on alternate revenue streams, most notably through the installation of data programs according to two new research reports published today by Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP's Data & Analytics division, Parameta Solutions.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO