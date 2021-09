U.S. consumer prices rose lower-than-expected 0.3% last month, the smallest increase in seven months and a sign that inflation pressures may be cooling. The August gain fell from a 0.5% increase in July and a 0.9% surge in June, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. It was the smallest increase since a similar 0.3% rise in January. The August slowdown in prices was seen as offering some hope that Americans were finally starting to see some relief from a price surge earlier in the year.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO