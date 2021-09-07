NEW for 9/7: On Afghanistan, 66th county fair

STUDENT DOCS FOR SHOCKS: Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris honored four PCOM Georgia third year medical students, along with their not-for-profit organization, for their commitment to community public safety at a recent city council meeting. Group members are the founders of “Student Docs for Shocks,” an organization that works to increase survival for citizens who experience out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest (OHCA). To date, donations and placements have been made on Main Street in Helen, in the Duluth Festival Center and Town Green in Duluth, in the Treehouse Learning Center in Belle Glade, Fla., and at The Works in the upper Westside of Atlanta. Shown in Helen are PCOM students Tyler Richie, Rex Burch, Chris Griesser and Sara Lezcano. In addition, the group will participate in Suwanee Fest on September 18-19 with an educational booth, CPR demonstrations and instruction, and an AED raffle fundraiser in which the winner could either use the device personally or donate it for use in a public place.