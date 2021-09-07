CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, GA

NEW for 9/7: On Afghanistan, 66th county fair

By Underwriters
gwinnettforum.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTUDENT DOCS FOR SHOCKS: Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris honored four PCOM Georgia third year medical students, along with their not-for-profit organization, for their commitment to community public safety at a recent city council meeting. Group members are the founders of “Student Docs for Shocks,” an organization that works to increase survival for citizens who experience out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest (OHCA). To date, donations and placements have been made on Main Street in Helen, in the Duluth Festival Center and Town Green in Duluth, in the Treehouse Learning Center in Belle Glade, Fla., and at The Works in the upper Westside of Atlanta. Shown in Helen are PCOM students Tyler Richie, Rex Burch, Chris Griesser and Sara Lezcano. In addition, the group will participate in Suwanee Fest on September 18-19 with an educational booth, CPR demonstrations and instruction, and an AED raffle fundraiser in which the winner could either use the device personally or donate it for use in a public place.

www.gwinnettforum.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

SpaceX makes history with first all-civilian spaceflight

SpaceX has made history. Again. The spaceflight company founded by the billionaire Elon Musk launched four private passengers into orbit Wednesday on the first mission to space with an all-civilian crew. A reusable Falcon 9 rocket carrying Jared Isaacman, a 38-year-old tech entrepreneur, Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old geoscientist, Chris Sembroski,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duluth, GA
Duluth, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
NBC News

Tropical Depression Nicholas stalls over storm-battered Louisiana

Tropical Depression Nicholas lingered Wednesday over a storm-battered Louisiana, threatening to drop heavy rains on a still-recovering state. Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping dangerous amounts of rain even though it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. Galveston,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Restaurants#Ohca#Westside#Pcom#Cpr#Aed#The Payne Corley House
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy