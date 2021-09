Gill chooses not to partner with a branded fabric supplier, giving the brand the freedom to innovate without limitations. An example of that freedom is integrated in the Tournament Pro 3L Jacket. XPLORE+ is Gill’s three-layer fabric that is waterproof, breathable and durable. It has the added benefit of a lightweight mesh, providing guaranteed protection and comfort. What else sets it apart is each garment is given a rating, indicating how well it performs under Gill’s categories of waterproofness, breathabilty and durability. You can dial into which level and garment is best suited for your needs. Colors: Graphite, Taupe. Sizes: XS-4XL.

APPAREL ・ 14 DAYS AGO