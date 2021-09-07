CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JAY B on GOT7 leaving JYP: “From this point, the ‘leader’ role really starts”

By Angela Patricia Suacillo
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAY B has opened up about his experience keeping GOT7 together during a recent episode of the Daebak Show with Eric Nam. During his appearance on the DIVE Studios podcast, singer admitted to having initially struggled following the group’s departure from JYP Entertainment. He also spoke about stepping up to his role as leader now that the septet were on their own, as well as his eventual solo debut.

www.nme.com

