The United States has reached another sad milestone in it’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. According to data from Johns Hopkins University as of yesterday night, 1 in 500 Americans have died from the Coronavirus since the nation first reported infections. Data shows 663,913 people in total have died of Covid-19. This news comes as hospitals in the nation are struggling to keep up with patients and more children are coming in contact with the virus after the start of the school year. Officials are putting mandates for vaccinations in workplaces and masks in schools into effect in order to manage the spread and prevent unnecessary deaths. According to the CDC, the U.S. reports a more than 30% increase in average daily cases and triple the amount of average daily deaths over the past month.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO