Phoebe Waller-Bridge no longer starring opposite Donald Glover in Mr. and Mrs. Smith series

By Emily Garbutt
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 8 days ago
Phoebe Waller-Bridge will no longer star opposite Donald Glover in Amazon's Mr. and Mrs. Smith series, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and her role is set to be re-cast. The Hollywood Reporter cites creative differences as the reason for Waller-Bridge's departure from the project – Glover is still on board as co-creator, executive producer, and male lead. The show is still on track for a 2022 debut on Amazon Prime Video, with writing currently underway. Francesca Sloane, who's also worked on shows like Atlanta and Fargo, is still on board as showrunner, co-creator, and executive producer.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multimedia Journalism#Han#Indiana Jones 5#The Total Film And Sfx#Huffpost#Nctj
