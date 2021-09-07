Phoebe Waller-Bridge no longer starring opposite Donald Glover in Mr. and Mrs. Smith series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge will no longer star opposite Donald Glover in Amazon's Mr. and Mrs. Smith series, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and her role is set to be re-cast. The Hollywood Reporter cites creative differences as the reason for Waller-Bridge's departure from the project – Glover is still on board as co-creator, executive producer, and male lead. The show is still on track for a 2022 debut on Amazon Prime Video, with writing currently underway. Francesca Sloane, who's also worked on shows like Atlanta and Fargo, is still on board as showrunner, co-creator, and executive producer.www.gamesradar.com
