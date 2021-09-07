CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secretary of States says absentee ballot errors should not be fixed

By Gloria Enloe
 8 days ago

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft wants to prohibit local election workers from helping absentee voters fix mistakes on their ballots. A member of Ashcroft’s office told the House Elections Committee that they’d like to see legislation to ban the “curing” of absentee ballots. Curing is a term for fixing errors.

