Storms around Tuesday, but a cold front arrives soon!

We'll see a few storms around on Tuesday. A few areas will see a quick 1-2 inches of rain, but we don't expect widespread problems with flooding. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to near 90 with heat index values near 100. Stay cool.

Wednesday will be about the same. A few showers and storms around, but not everyone sees rain. Temperatures stay near 90 with humidity. By Thursday a push of dry air arrives with a cold front! It will still be warm with highs near 90, but the dry air means it will feel nicer, especially in the evening and mornings! The dry, less humid air sticks around through Friday and Saturday.

Eye on the Tropics:

Invest 91 is struggling over the Bay of Campeche with strong wind shear and dry air and models to not really develop anything until possibly in the eastern Gulf before crossing northern FL and moving into the Atlantic. An upper trough will keep the system away from us as it digs southward over the next few days. The chance for development remains low at 30% within the next 3 to 5 days. Major Hurricane Larry continues to strengthen, but does look to weaken, slowly, over the coming days remaining east of Bermuda, never having affected land. We are still very much in the heart of hurricane season, but for every tropical system which doesn't threaten us, we should count our blessings.





Detailed Forecast:

TUESDAY:

50% scattered showers and storms. Few downpours. Hot, humid. High: 89. Winds: W 3-8.

WEDNESDAY:

30% spotty storms. Hot, humid. Low: S 77, N 73. High: 90.

THURSDAY:

Turning less humid! Mostly sunny skies and dry. Warm, but more pleasant. Low: S 75, N 68. High: 89.

FRIDAY:

Sunny skies. Very pleasant! Low: S 72, N 66. High: 87.

SATURDAY:

Sunny skies. Very nice! Cool morning. Low: S 72, N 63. High: 88.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy. Isolated shower. Little more humid, but still nice. Low: S 74, N 67. High: 89.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy. Isolated shower. Little more humid, but still nice. Low: S 75, N 71. High: 89.

