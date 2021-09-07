CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Office Returns Cause a Rift Between Lawyers and Staff: The Morning Minute

By Zack Needles
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. THE NEEDLE AND THE DAMAGE DONE? - A few federal courts have adopted policies in recent weeks requiring lawyers to be vaccinated before appearing in court⁠—decisions which, you’ll be shocked to learn, have not been met with universal acclaim. In this week’s Law.com Litigation Trendspotter column, we explore the concerns some observers have raised about these policies, all of which center on potential negative consequences for clients. We also look at one federal judge who is taking the polar opposite approach to vaccine requirements and mask mandates in his courtroom and consider whether there might be a middle ground that makes the most sense. Before we dive in, I’m interested to hear what you think: should courts be requiring attorneys who appear for in-person proceedings to be vaccinated? Why or why not? Let me know at [email protected].

www.law.com

Law.com

Are Dissents Just an Excuse to Air Courts' 'Dirty Laundry'?: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. UNHELPFUL GUIDES - It’s an impossible choice, but if I was forced to pick just one Avril Lavigne lyric about outside counsel guidelines that perfectly encapsulates the challenges of the law firm-client relationship, it would have to be: “Why’d you have to go and make things so complicated?” OCGs are becoming increasingly prevalent. They’re also becoming increasingly varied, complex and (some might say) convoluted, leading many law firms to either waste time trying to reconcile them or to just ignore them altogether. Needless to say, neither of those scenarios is ideal for a healthy law firm-client relationship. In this week’s Law.com Trendspotter, we look at why firms are struggling to keep up and comply with clients’ guidelines and what both sides can do to improve the situation. Before we dive in, I’m interested to hear from you: Do you feel that clients’ OCGs have gotten out of control or are law firms failing to do their part to understand and ensure compliance with them? If you do view OCG compliance as a problem, what can both sides do to help solve it? Let me know at [email protected].
LAW
Law.com

The Civil Jury Trial Is a Dying Institution. Can It Be Revived?

The statistics are pretty stark. Over the last six decades, there’s been a consistent decline in the percentage of civil cases resolved by jury trial in federal court in the U.S. The rate was 5.5% in 1962; 3.7% in 1972; 2.6% in 1982; 1.9% in 1992; 1.2% in 2002; 0.81% in 2012; and finally just 0.48% in 2020 when the pandemic took hold, according to statistics from the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

9th Circuit Vacates Order Barring Enforcement of Law Banning Mandatory Workplace Arbitration Agreements

A federal appeals court vacated a court order barring enforcement of a California law that banned mandatory workplace arbitration agreements. A divided panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reversed in part a district court judgment finding Assembly Bill 51—which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law in October 2019—was preempted by the Federal Arbitration Act. In January 2020, U.S. District Chief Judge Kimberly Mueller of the Eastern District of California granted a preliminary injunction enjoining enforcement of the law to state and national business organizations, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and National Retail Federation.
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

NYC Lawyer Who Resisted Return-to-Office Advances Firing Lawsuit

A New York City real estate management company must face discrimination claims by an in-house attorney who says he was fired for refusing to return to the office during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a Manhattan federal judge’s ruling. Sol Goldman Investments, an umbrella company that manages commercial and residential...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
