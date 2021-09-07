Office Returns Cause a Rift Between Lawyers and Staff: The Morning Minute
Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. THE NEEDLE AND THE DAMAGE DONE? - A few federal courts have adopted policies in recent weeks requiring lawyers to be vaccinated before appearing in court—decisions which, you’ll be shocked to learn, have not been met with universal acclaim. In this week’s Law.com Litigation Trendspotter column, we explore the concerns some observers have raised about these policies, all of which center on potential negative consequences for clients. We also look at one federal judge who is taking the polar opposite approach to vaccine requirements and mask mandates in his courtroom and consider whether there might be a middle ground that makes the most sense. Before we dive in, I’m interested to hear what you think: should courts be requiring attorneys who appear for in-person proceedings to be vaccinated? Why or why not? Let me know at [email protected].www.law.com
