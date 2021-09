Wagner's Austin Nunez, one of the nation's most sought-after guards, has decided to take his basketball talents to Arizona State to play for head coach Bobby Hurley. Austin's family spent a good part of their week visiting in the Phoenix area, and it must have been some pitch by the ASU staff, because instead of Austin taking several other trips that were lined up in the fall, Austin committed to ASU before leaving town. Fox San Antonio caught up with Austin before he boarded his flight back to San Antonio.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO